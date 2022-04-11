This Georgian house in Bedford is like something from a luxury lifestyle magazine

Now, this townhouse is GORGEOUS.

And it certainly wouldn’t look out of place within the pages of Harper's Bazaar or the FT’s How To Spend It.

Situated in Kimbolton Road, it’s one of those houses you walk past but always wonder what it’s like inside.

Well, wonder no more as it’s on the market listed on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford, for offers in excess of £900,000

The Georgian double-fronted semi-detached house originally dates from 1833.

It retains much of its original character and boasts three reception rooms.

The first floor is also split level and has two separate staircases with access to the five bedrooms.

Right, let’s take a look around ...

1. Sitting room This room measures 21ft 1in by 14ft 11in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Sitting room Double doors lead into the dining room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Dining room This room measures 15ft 6in by 13ft 1in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Family room/study This room measures 14ft 8in by 11ft 10in and it also at the front of the house Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales