This funky Bedford house in the Castle Quarter celebrates urban industrial chic

Although the 30s house retains many original features (which is a good thing), it’s been seriously pimped up and has that all-important wow factor.

This five-bed beauty is in Beresford Road – between Shaftesbury Avenue and Newnham Avenue – and will set you back the princely sum of £620,000.

So what’s it got?

Well, there is cracker of a welcome with a checkered floor in the hallway as well as a large open plan kitchen breakfast dining room with the obligatory bi-folds to the patio.

But what makes me shift straight into 6th is the fact the whole of the top floor is yours if you want it. Think bedroom, big dressing room and bathroom. An oasis of peace and calm.

1 . Entrance hall A beautiful, welcoming space with exposed brickwork wall and chequered floor, plus a cloakroom in the corner Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The room includes a bay window, exposed floorboards and pretty fireplace, plus there is storage either side of the chimney stack Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen breakfast dining room Notice, bi-fold doors to the patio, a ceiling lantern for light and more exposed brickwork. The island unit has space for stools and storage. There is a double butler sink and handy blackboard Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen breakfast dining room Floor tiling extends into the dining area, which is a big space with exposed chimney stack, shelving and column radiators Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales