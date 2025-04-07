This former rectory just 20 minutes from Bedford even hosted King Charles

Well, look no further than this beauty. A seven-bedroom house (yes, seven) just 20 minutes from Bedford.
Although the pictures don’t do this place justice, just fixing your peepers on the refurbished, Grade II listed, former rectory chills you right out. It really is that serene.
Or maybe it’s the fact its closest neighbour is St Peter’s church.
At any rate, it’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents for offers over £2,000,000 – you can view the full listing here
The house – in Mill Lane, Church End, Tempsford – even played host to the King (then Prince Charles) in its dining room when he visited the historic village.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.