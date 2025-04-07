This former rectory just 20 minutes from Bedford even hosted King Charles

Well, look no further than this beauty. A seven-bedroom house (yes, seven) just 20 minutes from Bedford.

Although the pictures don’t do this place justice, just fixing your peepers on the refurbished, Grade II listed, former rectory chills you right out. It really is that serene.

Or maybe it’s the fact its closest neighbour is St Peter’s church.

At any rate, it’s on the market with Artistry Property Agents for offers over £2,000,000 – you can view the full listing here

The house – in Mill Lane, Church End, Tempsford – even played host to the King (then Prince Charles) in its dining room when he visited the historic village.

1 . Entrance Step into the porch and glance up at the decorative woodwork, which was once part of pews from St Peter's

2 . Kitchen Complete with separate pantry and island seating, you'll stay warm with beautiful, heated limestone beneath your feet. Then throw open the double doors and look forward to lively dinner parties in your impressive dining room

3 . Dining room This room boats a marble fireplace and still has a Butler's bell box as a nod to the past