This former mill just outside Bedford has been converted into a quirky, contemporary house

It’s a former mill and unlike the one I featured back in August in Turvey, it’s a whole blummin’ house.
This four-bedroom beaut is not far from Bedford – in Willington – and has been tastefully refurbished. It’s packed with character, is contemporary, quirky, and utterly cool with a capital C.
The house, in Grange Way, is on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents for offers over £600,000 – you can view the full listing here
The Grade II-listed building dates back to the 1890s, when the property was a Victorian steam-powered flour mill. Workings can still be seen, as can the hatch that sacks would pass down through and pulleys that would bring them up. After sitting empty between 60s and the 80s, it even became a furniture shop for a short while.
But now, it could be yours. Not only is there a snug at the back of the house, refitted kitchen and bathrooms – but there’s a beautiful top-floor suite too. Swoon.
