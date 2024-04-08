This 3-bed cottage is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)This 3-bed cottage is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)
This former lodge house sitting next to a spinney in Kempston is bursting with charm

It’s got bags of room too
By Clare Turner
Published 8th Apr 2024, 17:20 BST

If you’re after a huge helping of charm in your next home, then look no further than this detached cottage.

Called Spinney Lodge – which is handy as not only is it a former lodge house but it also sits next to a spinney – this three-bed property is in Ridge Road, Kempston.

It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, with a guide price of £500,000 – view the full listing here on Rightmove

It’s been sympathetically extended so there’s bags of room. The living room, for example, runs the full length of the property and forms part of its original build. And the kitchen is a big’un too.

Even the bedrooms are all doubles and there’s so much space on the landing, it’s currently being utilised as an office. It’s one of a kind...

The welcoming entrance hall leads to a cloakroom as well as the living room

1. Entrance hall

The welcoming entrance hall leads to a cloakroom as well as the living room

The living room runs the full length of the property and forms part of its original build. It boasts double aspect windows and beams

2. Living room

The living room runs the full length of the property and forms part of its original build. It boasts double aspect windows and beams

The spacious kitchen boasts a central island and has an attractive exposed brick wall. There is also a door leading to the garden

3. Kitchen/breakfast room

The spacious kitchen boasts a central island and has an attractive exposed brick wall. There is also a door leading to the garden

The family room is adjacent to the living room and is a charming space with an open coal fire and beautiful views out of the bay window to the garden

4. Family room

The family room is adjacent to the living room and is a charming space with an open coal fire and beautiful views out of the bay window to the garden

