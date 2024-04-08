This former lodge house sitting next to a spinney in Kempston is bursting with charm

If you’re after a huge helping of charm in your next home, then look no further than this detached cottage.
Called Spinney Lodge – which is handy as not only is it a former lodge house but it also sits next to a spinney – this three-bed property is in Ridge Road, Kempston.
It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, with a guide price of £500,000 – view the full listing here on Rightmove
It’s been sympathetically extended so there’s bags of room. The living room, for example, runs the full length of the property and forms part of its original build. And the kitchen is a big’un too.
Even the bedrooms are all doubles and there’s so much space on the landing, it’s currently being utilised as an office. It’s one of a kind...