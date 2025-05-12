This elegant 20s Bedford house has got a banger of a kitchen

It’s on Bradgate Road – off Goldington Road – and it’s a hench of a house.
Let’s get the formalities out of the way; the property has a guide price of £685,000 and is on the market with Tim Anderson Property, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
Now, what’s it got? Well, the place is soooo amazing and proper turnkey that I haven’t even featured pictures of the upstairs – but suffice to say, there are five bedrooms, four of which are double.
So what’s got me so hot under the collar? It’s the ground floor, innit. Not only are there two separate reception rooms but this place also boasts a behemoth of an open-plan living space at the back.
Within this 31ft room, there’s a kitchen, study, dining room and family room with bi-fold doors to the garden. Outstanding.