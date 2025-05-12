This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Tim Anderson Property, Bedford)placeholder image
This elegant 20s Bedford house has got a banger of a kitchen

By Clare Turner
Published 12th May 2025, 17:15 BST
Ooooh, hello... this property is all kinds of wonderful.

It’s on Bradgate Road – off Goldington Road – and it’s a hench of a house.

Let’s get the formalities out of the way; the property has a guide price of £685,000 and is on the market with Tim Anderson Property, Bedfordyou can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Now, what’s it got? Well, the place is soooo amazing and proper turnkey that I haven’t even featured pictures of the upstairs – but suffice to say, there are five bedrooms, four of which are double.

So what’s got me so hot under the collar? It’s the ground floor, innit. Not only are there two separate reception rooms but this place also boasts a behemoth of an open-plan living space at the back.

Within this 31ft room, there’s a kitchen, study, dining room and family room with bi-fold doors to the garden. Outstanding.

Get a load of this wonderful tiled hallway

1. Entrance hall

Get a load of this wonderful tiled hallway Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford

This room features a curved bay window, exposed floorboards and wood burning stove

2. Sitting room

This room features a curved bay window, exposed floorboards and wood burning stove Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford/Apple Photos Clean Up

This room - also at the front of the house - measures 14ft by 12ft

3. Living room

This room - also at the front of the house - measures 14ft by 12ft Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford

Across the back of the house, a show stopping 31ft 6in open-plan room - a generous entertaining and family space

4. Kitchen/dining room

Across the back of the house, a show stopping 31ft 6in open-plan room - a generous entertaining and family space Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford

