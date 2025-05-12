This elegant 20s Bedford house has got a banger of a kitchen

It’s on Bradgate Road – off Goldington Road – and it’s a hench of a house.

Let’s get the formalities out of the way; the property has a guide price of £685,000 and is on the market with Tim Anderson Property, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Now, what’s it got? Well, the place is soooo amazing and proper turnkey that I haven’t even featured pictures of the upstairs – but suffice to say, there are five bedrooms, four of which are double.

So what’s got me so hot under the collar? It’s the ground floor, innit. Not only are there two separate reception rooms but this place also boasts a behemoth of an open-plan living space at the back.

Within this 31ft room, there’s a kitchen, study, dining room and family room with bi-fold doors to the garden. Outstanding.

1 . Entrance hall Get a load of this wonderful tiled hallway Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room This room features a curved bay window, exposed floorboards and wood burning stove Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford/Apple Photos Clean Up Photo Sales

3 . Living room This room - also at the front of the house - measures 14ft by 12ft Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen/dining room Across the back of the house, a show stopping 31ft 6in open-plan room - a generous entertaining and family space Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales