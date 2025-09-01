This 7-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)placeholder image
This 7-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)

This Edwardian £1.3m Bedford townhouse oozes Arts and Crafts charm

By Clare Turner
Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Bedford has always been known for its Victorian houses – but we’ve got an impressive array of Edwardian properties as well.

And – they always seem to be mahoosive too with this week’s offering being no exception; it’s a Brobdingnagian delight.

It’s got no less than seven bedrooms (yes, seven) and three bathrooms – and this impressive home has an equally impressive price tag of £1,300,000.

The Kimbolton Road property is on the market with Artistry Property Agents – and you can view the full listing here

So what’s it got?

Well, North Lodge (yes, it’s got a name) boasts solid pitch-pine parquet flooring, an Arts and Crafts-style staircase and a galleried landing.

And as well as the kitchen, there are no less than FOUR reception rooms. Such decadence...

Just look at that solid pitch-pine parquet flooring and Arts and Crafts-style staircase

1. Entrance hall

Just look at that solid pitch-pine parquet flooring and Arts and Crafts-style staircase Photo: Artistry Property Agents

One of the many reception rooms, this formal room is at the front of the house

2. Dining room

One of the many reception rooms, this formal room is at the front of the house Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Cook, breakfast and mingle around the island in a kitchen with oak and quartz-topped furniture

3. Kitchen

Cook, breakfast and mingle around the island in a kitchen with oak and quartz-topped furniture Photo: Artistry Property Agents

At the rear of the house, this room is so big it even has enough space for a lovely grand piano

4. Sitting room

At the rear of the house, this room is so big it even has enough space for a lovely grand piano Photo: Artistry Property Agents

