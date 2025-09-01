This Edwardian £1.3m Bedford townhouse oozes Arts and Crafts charm

And – they always seem to be mahoosive too with this week’s offering being no exception; it’s a Brobdingnagian delight.

It’s got no less than seven bedrooms (yes, seven) and three bathrooms – and this impressive home has an equally impressive price tag of £1,300,000.

The Kimbolton Road property is on the market with Artistry Property Agents – and you can view the full listing here

So what’s it got?

Well, North Lodge (yes, it’s got a name) boasts solid pitch-pine parquet flooring, an Arts and Crafts-style staircase and a galleried landing.

And as well as the kitchen, there are no less than FOUR reception rooms. Such decadence...

Entrance hall Just look at that solid pitch-pine parquet flooring and Arts and Crafts-style staircase

Dining room One of the many reception rooms, this formal room is at the front of the house

Kitchen Cook, breakfast and mingle around the island in a kitchen with oak and quartz-topped furniture

Sitting room At the rear of the house, this room is so big it even has enough space for a lovely grand piano