This Edwardian £1.3m Bedford townhouse oozes Arts and Crafts charm

And – they always seem to be mahoosive too with this week’s offering being no exception; it’s a Brobdingnagian delight.
It’s got no less than seven bedrooms (yes, seven) and three bathrooms – and this impressive home has an equally impressive price tag of £1,300,000.
The Kimbolton Road property is on the market with Artistry Property Agents – and you can view the full listing here
So what’s it got?
Well, North Lodge (yes, it’s got a name) boasts solid pitch-pine parquet flooring, an Arts and Crafts-style staircase and a galleried landing.
And as well as the kitchen, there are no less than FOUR reception rooms. Such decadence...