This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)

This Edwardian £1.15m home in Bedford sits on almost half an acre

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Aaaahhh… so THIS is how the other half lives.

If you've always wanted to sneak a peek at any of our massive houses in Bromham Road, wonder no more as this Brobdingnagian bad boy has just come on the market.

Not only has this elegant Edwardian home got five bedrooms, but there are no less than four (yes, four) reception rooms – and one of them is a blummin’ library.

The property, perhaps unsurprisingly, has a hefty price tag – a guide price of £1,150,000, no less. It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedfordand you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Think tiled floors, tall ceilings, picture rails and exposed wooden finishes – suffice to say, it’s grand.

Entering the property via a well-proportioned storm porch, the spectacular entrance hall has a unique tiled floor, with the commanding staircase rising to the first floor

1. Entrance hall

Entering the property via a well-proportioned storm porch, the spectacular entrance hall has a unique tiled floor, with the commanding staircase rising to the first floor Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

This room overlooks the front and has a crown arch fireplace with ornate plasterwork to the ceiling

2. Library

This room overlooks the front and has a crown arch fireplace with ornate plasterwork to the ceiling Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

This room, also at the front of the house, measures 19ft 9in by 13ft 11in

3. Family room

This room, also at the front of the house, measures 19ft 9in by 13ft 11in Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

This room has a lovely outlook over the rear garden and measures 21ft 5in by 15ft 2in

4. Dining room

This room has a lovely outlook over the rear garden and measures 21ft 5in by 15ft 2in Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

