This Edwardian £1.15m home in Bedford sits on almost half an acre

If you've always wanted to sneak a peek at any of our massive houses in Bromham Road, wonder no more as this Brobdingnagian bad boy has just come on the market.

Not only has this elegant Edwardian home got five bedrooms, but there are no less than four (yes, four) reception rooms – and one of them is a blummin’ library.

The property, perhaps unsurprisingly, has a hefty price tag – a guide price of £1,150,000, no less. It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – and you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Think tiled floors, tall ceilings, picture rails and exposed wooden finishes – suffice to say, it’s grand.

Entrance hall Entering the property via a well-proportioned storm porch, the spectacular entrance hall has a unique tiled floor, with the commanding staircase rising to the first floor

Library This room overlooks the front and has a crown arch fireplace with ornate plasterwork to the ceiling

Family room This room, also at the front of the house, measures 19ft 9in by 13ft 11in

Dining room This room has a lovely outlook over the rear garden and measures 21ft 5in by 15ft 2in