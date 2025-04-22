This Edwardian £1.15m home in Bedford sits on almost half an acre

If you've always wanted to sneak a peek at any of our massive houses in Bromham Road, wonder no more as this Brobdingnagian bad boy has just come on the market.
Not only has this elegant Edwardian home got five bedrooms, but there are no less than four (yes, four) reception rooms – and one of them is a blummin’ library.
The property, perhaps unsurprisingly, has a hefty price tag – a guide price of £1,150,000, no less. It’s on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford – and you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
Think tiled floors, tall ceilings, picture rails and exposed wooden finishes – suffice to say, it’s grand.
