This Edwardian Park Avenue property was designed by Bedford architect

Oooh... take a look around this beauty.

Designed by Bedford and Luton architect Albert Prosser, it's an Edwardian five double-bedroom double-fronted detached property - and is located in one of the most desirable address in the town; Park Avenue.

The 2,620 sq ft of accommodation includes two reception rooms with moulded ceiling covings, picture rails and fireplaces, a snug/study, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room and a cloakroom.

The five bedrooms are on the first and second floors. The master bedroom has an en suite and all the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

The front garden is enclosed by iron fencing. The driveway at the side provides parking for one car and access to the garage.

Adjoining the garage are two brick built sheds and there is also a greenhouse. Let's take a took....

1. The sitting room measures 17ft 3in by 12ft 10in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2. The kitchen/breakfast room has a range of fitted bookshelves and a further door to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3. The dining room measures 20ft 11in by 12ft 11in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4. The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with a range of pine fronted units and complementary work surfaces with space and plumbing for various free standing appliances Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales