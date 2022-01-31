This Edwardian Park Avenue property was designed by Bedford architect

Oooh... take a look around this beauty.
Designed by Bedford and Luton architect Albert Prosser, it's an Edwardian five double-bedroom double-fronted detached property - and is located in one of the most desirable address in the town; Park Avenue.
It's on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford, priced £1,100,000
The 2,620 sq ft of accommodation includes two reception rooms with moulded ceiling covings, picture rails and fireplaces, a snug/study, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room and a cloakroom.
The five bedrooms are on the first and second floors. The master bedroom has an en suite and all the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.
The front garden is enclosed by iron fencing. The driveway at the side provides parking for one car and access to the garage.
Adjoining the garage are two brick built sheds and there is also a greenhouse. Let's take a took....