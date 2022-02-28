This Edwardian home bombed in the war was built for one of Bedford's favourite sons

This is a substantial family home.

It was built in 1912 for one of Bedford’s most outstanding residents, Edward Laxton.

He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather - Thomas Laxton - the renowned horticulturist who conducted experiments for Charles Darwin.

The house - in Kimbolton Road - is on the market listed here on Rightmove with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford, priced £1,695,000

It was partly rebuilt following a German bombing mission above Bedford on July 30, 1942.

On a plot of over half-an-acre, the property boasts five bedrooms, sitting room, dining room, family room AND the opportunity to create extra rooms in the loft, especially since there is space to extend the main staircase.

The gravelled driveway has enough space for at least six cars. Even the garage has an extra room. A home gym perhaps, or maybe an office away from the main house. Decisions, decisions......

1. The impressive reception hall stretching from the spacious front porch enclosing the original front door to the back terrace Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

2. The sitting room measures 16ft 2in by 14ft 5in Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

3. The sitting room boasts picture rails beneath a tall ceiling and an open fire Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

4. A dozen guests can easily be entertained in this superb dining room which measures 15ft 11in by 14ft 5in Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales