This early 19th century home near Bedford has a cottage annexe, ideal for an Airbnb

By Clare Turner
Published 29th Apr 2025, 17:10 BST
What a gorgeous house. Rickally House to be more precise.

This place has got bags of character… and when I say bags, I’m probably thinking about proper top-end bags for life, if you catch my drift.

The five-bedroom, five bathroom house is on Turvey’s High Street, which I often drive by on my fortnightly pilgrimage to Emmaus.

It’s priced £975,000 and is on the market with Artistry Property Agents – you can view the full listing on the agents’ website

It may be out of the price range of us mere mortals but that doesn’t stop us from having a mooch. So, what’s it got?

Well, a wing of the house has been converted from a stone barn into a gym, cinema and office space with downstairs bathroom and sauna.

Plus, there’s a separate cottage annexe – adorably called Little Rickally – which could earn you some serious coin as an Airbnb. I’ve got all the answers...

This lovely room features a window seat between floor-to-ceiling book shelving and original shutters

1. Sitting room

This lovely room features a window seat between floor-to-ceiling book shelving and original shutters Photo: Artistry Property Agents

The dining room features an unusual, cast-iron fireplace, and gorgeous floorboards

2. Dining room

The dining room features an unusual, cast-iron fireplace, and gorgeous floorboards Photo: Artistry Property Agents

A bank of windows to the courtyard bathes the kitchen in natural light. Breakfast beneath beautiful beams, the floor, as elsewhere, warm beneath your feet

3. Kitchen

A bank of windows to the courtyard bathes the kitchen in natural light. Breakfast beneath beautiful beams, the floor, as elsewhere, warm beneath your feet Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Once just for storage, this is now a fabulous cinema or social room, with beautiful beams, walls lined with timber reclaimed from a Scottish distillery, and a huge, cosy log burner

4. Cinema/family room

Once just for storage, this is now a fabulous cinema or social room, with beautiful beams, walls lined with timber reclaimed from a Scottish distillery, and a huge, cosy log burner Photo: Artistry Property Agents

