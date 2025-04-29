This early 19th century home near Bedford has a cottage annexe, ideal for an Airbnb

This place has got bags of character… and when I say bags, I’m probably thinking about proper top-end bags for life, if you catch my drift.
The five-bedroom, five bathroom house is on Turvey’s High Street, which I often drive by on my fortnightly pilgrimage to Emmaus.
It’s priced £975,000 and is on the market with Artistry Property Agents – you can view the full listing on the agents’ website
It may be out of the price range of us mere mortals but that doesn’t stop us from having a mooch. So, what’s it got?
Well, a wing of the house has been converted from a stone barn into a gym, cinema and office space with downstairs bathroom and sauna.
Plus, there’s a separate cottage annexe – adorably called Little Rickally – which could earn you some serious coin as an Airbnb. I’ve got all the answers...
