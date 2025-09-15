This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)placeholder image
This dream barn conversion just 10 minutes from Bedford was part of Bletsoe Castle’s farm

By Clare Turner
Published 15th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
Ooooh… hello, who doesn’t love a barno convo, eh?

This one is a bobby-dazzler and forms part of an exclusive 90s development of Bletsoe Castle’s farm barns.

Every room has an appealing vista and outside, there’s a peaceful courtyard garden as well as a paddock garden nearing a third of an acre.

The double four-bedroom house is on the market with Artistry Property Agents for £795,000 – you can view the full listing here

Inside (and upstairs, no less), there is a mega sitting room – measuring an impressive 40ft by 23ft – as well as a yummy kitchen; and the main bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe as well as an en suite.

Loving it.

Step through the arched porch, logs piled to one side for the stylish stove awaiting those cosy winter evenings

1. Entrance hall

Step through the arched porch, logs piled to one side for the stylish stove awaiting those cosy winter evenings Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Upstairs is this impressive sitting room, measuring 40ft by 23ft

2. Sitting room

Upstairs is this impressive sitting room, measuring 40ft by 23ft Photo: Artistry Property Agents

One end of the sitting room boasts this dining area, while the other end has a study area

3. Dining area

One end of the sitting room boasts this dining area, while the other end has a study area Photo: Artistry Property Agents

The kitchen features quartz-topped Shaker-style furniture and there's even a groovy snug area

4. Kitchen/breakfast room

The kitchen features quartz-topped Shaker-style furniture and there's even a groovy snug area Photo: Artistry Property Agents

