This dream barn conversion just 10 minutes from Bedford was part of Bletsoe Castle’s farm

This one is a bobby-dazzler and forms part of an exclusive 90s development of Bletsoe Castle’s farm barns.

Every room has an appealing vista and outside, there’s a peaceful courtyard garden as well as a paddock garden nearing a third of an acre.

The double four-bedroom house is on the market with Artistry Property Agents for £795,000 – you can view the full listing here

Inside (and upstairs, no less), there is a mega sitting room – measuring an impressive 40ft by 23ft – as well as a yummy kitchen; and the main bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe as well as an en suite.

Loving it.

Entrance hall Step through the arched porch, logs piled to one side for the stylish stove awaiting those cosy winter evenings

Sitting room Upstairs is this impressive sitting room, measuring 40ft by 23ft

Dining area One end of the sitting room boasts this dining area, while the other end has a study area

Kitchen/breakfast room The kitchen features quartz-topped Shaker-style furniture and there's even a groovy snug area