This dream barn conversion just 10 minutes from Bedford was part of Bletsoe Castle’s farm

This one is a bobby-dazzler and forms part of an exclusive 90s development of Bletsoe Castle’s farm barns.
Every room has an appealing vista and outside, there’s a peaceful courtyard garden as well as a paddock garden nearing a third of an acre.
The double four-bedroom house is on the market with Artistry Property Agents for £795,000 – you can view the full listing here
Inside (and upstairs, no less), there is a mega sitting room – measuring an impressive 40ft by 23ft – as well as a yummy kitchen; and the main bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe as well as an en suite.
Loving it.