This bungalow just 15 minutes from Bedford sits on a secluded plot along the Great Ouse

This week’s property combines luxury with privacy and nature – and if you’ve got £1,250,000 to spare, you’ll be stoked to snag this beauty.
The five-bedroom four-bathroom bungalow is just 15 minutes from Bedford – in New Road, Great Barford – and is on the market with Yopa, East Anglia & London.
It’s got all those things you dream of as a nipper – a treehouse and private mooring on the river. Plus, there’s plenty of stuff to keep the grown ups content, like eco-friendly solar panels with a heat pump, and the fact its fits on a secluded two-acre plot. Love it.
