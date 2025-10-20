This 5-bed bungalow is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Yopa, East Anglia & London)placeholder image
This 5-bed bungalow is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Yopa, East Anglia & London)

This bungalow just 15 minutes from Bedford sits on a secluded plot along the Great Ouse

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Oct 2025, 17:15 BST
Aaaah… life on the river. What could be better?

This week’s property combines luxury with privacy and nature – and if you’ve got £1,250,000 to spare, you’ll be stoked to snag this beauty.

The five-bedroom four-bathroom bungalow is just 15 minutes from Bedford – in New Road, Great Barford – and is on the market with Yopa, East Anglia & London.

You can view the full listing here

It’s got all those things you dream of as a nipper – a treehouse and private mooring on the river. Plus, there’s plenty of stuff to keep the grown ups content, like eco-friendly solar panels with a heat pump, and the fact its fits on a secluded two-acre plot. Love it.

A lovely, light and airy space with plenty of storage

1. Hallway

A lovely, light and airy space with plenty of storage Photo: Yopa, East Anglia & London

This space is big enough to fit a central island. There is also a utility

2. Kitchen

This space is big enough to fit a central island. There is also a utility Photo: Yopa, East Anglia & London

An impressive space, measuring 27ft 8in by 23ft 1in

3. Living room

An impressive space, measuring 27ft 8in by 23ft 1in Photo: Yopa, East Anglia & London

And if you thought the living room wasn't nearly big enough, it even leads to this conservatory

4. Conservatory

And if you thought the living room wasn't nearly big enough, it even leads to this conservatory Photo: Yopa, East Anglia & London

