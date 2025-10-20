This bungalow just 15 minutes from Bedford sits on a secluded plot along the Great Ouse

This week’s property combines luxury with privacy and nature – and if you’ve got £1,250,000 to spare, you’ll be stoked to snag this beauty.

The five-bedroom four-bathroom bungalow is just 15 minutes from Bedford – in New Road, Great Barford – and is on the market with Yopa, East Anglia & London.

It’s got all those things you dream of as a nipper – a treehouse and private mooring on the river. Plus, there’s plenty of stuff to keep the grown ups content, like eco-friendly solar panels with a heat pump, and the fact its fits on a secluded two-acre plot. Love it.

Hallway A lovely, light and airy space with plenty of storage

Kitchen This space is big enough to fit a central island. There is also a utility

Living room An impressive space, measuring 27ft 8in by 23ft 1in

Conservatory And if you thought the living room wasn't nearly big enough, it even leads to this conservatory