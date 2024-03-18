This bodacious Bedford bungalow has FIVE bedrooms and a mega outbuilding

OMG… if you want to walk into your next property and not have to lift a finger, then look no further.
This beauty – in Chiltern Avenue – is turnkey with a capital T. On the market with Connells, Bedford – offers in the region of £650,000 are being seriously considered.
Technically a bungalow, this place packs quite a punch with an upstairs which includes four bedrooms (one with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite) and a downstairs with space a-plenty.
There’s a games room and bedroom at the front of the house which you could always change for another use, a mega open-plan living, dining and kitchen area – plus an impressive outbuilding at the bottom of the garden.