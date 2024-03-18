This bodacious Bedford bungalow has FIVE bedrooms and a mega outbuilding

OMG… if you want to walk into your next property and not have to lift a finger, then look no further.

This beauty – in Chiltern Avenue – is turnkey with a capital T. On the market with Connells, Bedford – offers in the region of £650,000 are being seriously considered.

Technically a bungalow, this place packs quite a punch with an upstairs which includes four bedrooms (one with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite) and a downstairs with space a-plenty.

There’s a games room and bedroom at the front of the house which you could always change for another use, a mega open-plan living, dining and kitchen area – plus an impressive outbuilding at the bottom of the garden.

Living room The living room, dining room and kitchen are open plan with doors leading to the garden

Kitchen The kitchen measures 17ft by 12ft 7in

Dining area The dining part of this open-plan space measures 13ft 7in by 8ft 6in

Games room At the front of the house, this room is currently being used as a games room - but it doesn't mean you have to