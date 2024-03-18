This 5-bed bungalow is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Connells, Bedford)This 5-bed bungalow is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Connells, Bedford)
This 5-bed bungalow is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Connells, Bedford)

This bodacious Bedford bungalow has FIVE bedrooms and a mega outbuilding

It’s turnkey with a capital T
By Clare Turner
Published 18th Mar 2024, 17:20 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 17:31 GMT

OMG… if you want to walk into your next property and not have to lift a finger, then look no further.

This beauty – in Chiltern Avenue – is turnkey with a capital T. On the market with Connells, Bedford – offers in the region of £650,000 are being seriously considered.

You can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Technically a bungalow, this place packs quite a punch with an upstairs which includes four bedrooms (one with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite) and a downstairs with space a-plenty.

There’s a games room and bedroom at the front of the house which you could always change for another use, a mega open-plan living, dining and kitchen area – plus an impressive outbuilding at the bottom of the garden.

The living room, dining room and kitchen are open plan with doors leading to the garden

1. Living room

The living room, dining room and kitchen are open plan with doors leading to the garden Photo: Connells, Bedford

The kitchen measures 17ft by 12ft 7in

2. Kitchen

The kitchen measures 17ft by 12ft 7in Photo: Connells, Bedford

The dining part of this open-plan space measures 13ft 7in by 8ft 6in

3. Dining area

The dining part of this open-plan space measures 13ft 7in by 8ft 6in Photo: Connells, Bedford

At the front of the house, this room is currently being used as a games room - but it doesn't mean you have to

4. Games room

At the front of the house, this room is currently being used as a games room - but it doesn't mean you have to Photo: Connells, Bedford

