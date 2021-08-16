This Bedfordshire home boasts indoor heated swimming pool

This extended detached family home is located in London Road, Bedford

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with William H Brown for £700,000

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall with understairs cupboard, dining room with feature fireplace and serving hatch, fitted kitchen and a large 26ft living room leading to the inside heated swimming pool and double garage.

On the first floor there are four/five bedrooms, a bathroom, separate wc.

One of the bedrooms, which could be used as a granny annexe, features a shower room.

Outside, there is off-road parking for multiple cars via a gated driveway, double garage and a large, well maintained rear garden.

The pool house features a heated indoor swimming pool measuring 45ft by 20ft and includes three double glazed windows to the side aspect, four double glazed windows to the opposite side and a double glazed French door to the rear decking area.

There is also a part converted garage and a rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn with conifer trees, timber shed, patio area, gated access to the front.

1. The pool house featuring a heated indoor swimming pool Photo: William H Brown - Bedford Buy photo

2. The living room includes a feature fireplace Photo: William H Brown - Bedford Buy photo

3. The fitted kitchen featuring double electric oven, five ring gas hob with cooker hood over Photo: William H Brown - Bedford Buy photo

4. The dining room with feature fireplace Photo: William H Brown - Bedford Buy photo