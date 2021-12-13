This Bedford townhouse for sale looks like something from a magazine

This impressive 5-bed house is in Waterloo Road, Bedford.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Lane & Holmes at £950,000

The interior of this superb bay-fronted three-storey Victorian home is like something from a magazine.

The property is approached via a reclaimed Victorian tiled footpath, with the entrance hall accessed through a stunning front door.

The entrance hall itself sets the tone of what is to follow and has exposed floorboards, ornate coving, deep skirting boards and a Victorian-style radiator.

The former sitting and family rooms have now been combined, creating a superb through reception room with many attractive features which include matching open fireplaces, a box bay window to the front and doors to the rear.

To the rear of the house there is the dining room with painted floorboards, double French doors and a fireplace.

To the back of the property, the kitchen/breakfast room is a particular feature and has been extended to the rear with the inclusion of a roof lantern.

There is space for a large dining table and there is further seating at the granite and copper-topped island.

The kitchen comprises a range of hand-built painted units and there is space for a range cooker and varying integrated appliances which include a wine cooler.

There is also a fireplace with a wood burning stove, wood effect tiled flooring with underfloor heating and doors to the garden.

On the first floor the large bay fronted master bedroom is located to the front and has a fireplace and a quality en suite complete with a large walk-in shower.

Also on the first floor there are two further double bedrooms which both have fitted wardrobe space.

The first floor is completed by a gorgeous family bathroom which includes a ball and claw bath, a walk-in shower and his and hers wash hand basins (see 4th page).

On the second floor, there are two further bedrooms as well as a shower room.

Outside, there is a walled rear garden.

