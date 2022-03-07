This Bedford house has a summer room, a balcony and even a games room

Ooooh... look at this.

Set up on Cleat Hill, this four-bed house has an enviable position high above Bedford - and is on the market listed here on Rightmove with Belvoir Sales, Welwyn, with a guide price of £1,150,000

It's on the same road as another beauty we featured in January - remember, the house that looked like something from Grand Designs?

Well, what about this place?

Called Cleatwood House, the property features not only a study, but also a breakfast room, summer room, and covered balcony.

It's got some serious indoor and outdoor entertainment cred include a patio, permanent barbecue station, games room, landscaped gardens, and tranquil pond.

The combined first-floor living room and dining room form an expansive, airy space, with a subtle split-level separation.

Let's take a look.....

1. This house has so many lovely features and bags of space Photo: Belvoir Sales, Welwyn Photo Sales

2. The lounge measures 20ft 11in by 20ft 6in Photo: Belvoir Sales, Welwyn Photo Sales

3. The kitchen leads into the breakfast room as well as the utility kitchen Photo: Belvoir Sales, Welwyn Photo Sales

4. The summer room measures 16ft 10in by 12ft Photo: Belvoir Sales, Welwyn Photo Sales