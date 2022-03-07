This Bedford house has a summer room, a balcony and even a games room

Ooooh... look at this.
Set up on Cleat Hill, this four-bed house has an enviable position high above Bedford - and is on the market listed here on Rightmove with Belvoir Sales, Welwyn, with a guide price of £1,150,000
It's on the same road as another beauty we featured in January - remember, the house that looked like something from Grand Designs?
Well, what about this place?
Called Cleatwood House, the property features not only a study, but also a breakfast room, summer room, and covered balcony.
It's got some serious indoor and outdoor entertainment cred include a patio, permanent barbecue station, games room, landscaped gardens, and tranquil pond.
The combined first-floor living room and dining room form an expansive, airy space, with a subtle split-level separation.
Let's take a look.....