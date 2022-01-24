This Bedford house for sale looks like something from Grand Designs

Well, this house is certainly to die for.

If living in a Grand Designs house appeals to you, then this rare beauty is right up your alley.

This elevated property in Cleat Hill was the creation of the current owner and offers flexible accommodation over two floors.

The ground floor contains the bedrooms and the first floor the reception rooms which take full advantage of the spectacular south facing views over Bedford.

The living room features a distinctive raised gas fire, ceiling flush mounted speakers and recessed halogen lighting, a theme that follows throughout the reception areas and kitchen.

There's even a built-in cinema system with a projector and screen.

There are four double bedrooms with the master having an en suite with a large walk-in shower and ‘his and hers’ basins.

The spacious entrance

The large kitchen/breakfast/dining room is fitted in a full range of quality units incorporating a wide range of integrated appliances together with an island and breakfast bar. There is also a cloakroom/store

The large kitchen is beautifully fitted

The dining room