This Bedford family home was originally built in 1882 for managers at Charles Wells

It’s in Rothsay Place

This house, which has just gone on the market, has got a lovely back story to it.

It’s at the end of a row of three built in 1882 for managers of the Charles Wells Brewery Company.

Ryestone Villa – in Bedford’s Rothsay Place – is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford for £775,000.

Not only are there a host of period features – like a fab back bedroom with a separate dressing suite – but the host has also embraced some modern touches.

The combined kitchen/breakfast/family area is mahoosive with bi-fold doors on to the garden.

At the top of the house is another bedroom with en suite and – amazingly for the Castle Quarter – there’s a separate garage and driveway parking for two cars.

1 . Sitting room At the front of the house with a lovely bay window, this room measures 14ft 7in by 16ft Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Dining room This room - which measures 12ft 7in by 13ft 9in - features French doors opening on to the garden Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/breakfast room/family area This whole area measures 10ft 10in by 35ft 1in Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Family area A lovely addition to the kitchen which opens on to the garden Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales