News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)

This Bedford family home was originally built in 1882 for managers at Charles Wells

It’s in Rothsay Place
By Clare Turner
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:29 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST

This house, which has just gone on the market, has got a lovely back story to it.

It’s at the end of a row of three built in 1882 for managers of the Charles Wells Brewery Company.

Ryestone Villa – in Bedford’s Rothsay Place – is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford for £775,000.

You can view the listing here

Not only are there a host of period features – like a fab back bedroom with a separate dressing suite – but the host has also embraced some modern touches.

The combined kitchen/breakfast/family area is mahoosive with bi-fold doors on to the garden.

At the top of the house is another bedroom with en suite and – amazingly for the Castle Quarter – there’s a separate garage and driveway parking for two cars.

At the front of the house with a lovely bay window, this room measures 14ft 7in by 16ft

1. Sitting room

At the front of the house with a lovely bay window, this room measures 14ft 7in by 16ft Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Photo Sales
This room - which measures 12ft 7in by 13ft 9in - features French doors opening on to the garden

2. Dining room

This room - which measures 12ft 7in by 13ft 9in - features French doors opening on to the garden Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Photo Sales
This whole area measures 10ft 10in by 35ft 1in

3. Kitchen/breakfast room/family area

This whole area measures 10ft 10in by 35ft 1in Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Photo Sales
A lovely addition to the kitchen which opens on to the garden

4. Family area

A lovely addition to the kitchen which opens on to the garden Photo: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Bedford