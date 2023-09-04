This Bedford family home was originally built in 1882 for managers at Charles Wells
This house, which has just gone on the market, has got a lovely back story to it.
It’s at the end of a row of three built in 1882 for managers of the Charles Wells Brewery Company.
Ryestone Villa – in Bedford’s Rothsay Place – is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford for £775,000.
Not only are there a host of period features – like a fab back bedroom with a separate dressing suite – but the host has also embraced some modern touches.
The combined kitchen/breakfast/family area is mahoosive with bi-fold doors on to the garden.
At the top of the house is another bedroom with en suite and – amazingly for the Castle Quarter – there’s a separate garage and driveway parking for two cars.