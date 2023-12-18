This Bedford bungalow has been transformed into a modern pad, complete with fab outbuilding

It’s in Brickhill’s Beaufort Way

It may not look much on the outside but this pad it very impressive on the inside.

The two-bedroom bungalow is in Brickhill’s Beaufort Way and looks mega. Not only is it tastefully decorated, it’s got a spacious lounge/diner, a groovy green kitchen and two bedrooms – one of which opens on to a conservatory.

There’s also a great garden and garage as well as plenty of parking space.

It’s on the market with Fry Estate Agents, Bedford, with a guide price of £425,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

But for me, the real star of the show is that modern timber cladded outbuilding with bi-fold doors. You could that boy boy for anything – a gym, home office, games room or somewhere to get away from the rest of the family if they’re really doing your head in.

Let’s have a nosy around…

