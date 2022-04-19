This Bedford barn conversion for sale used to be a former coach house

Oooh... another Bedford barn conversion. They don't come on the market that often – but when they do, WOW.

It’s in the private gardens on a historic site within the curtilage of the Grade II listed Goldington Hall, off Church Street.

The four-bedroom detached house is listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford, with offers in excess of £675,000

The property is fitted with Smart controlled heating and security via Hive, and has approximately 2,317 sq ft of accommodation.

The sitting room measures an impressive 23ft, the master bedroom boasts an en suite – and outside there are three allocated parking spaces, access to the detached single garage and a groovy seating pod in the garden.

1. The entrance Coach House Mews is located off Church Street Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall Double doors open to the entrance hall which has a storage cupboard and stairs to the first floor Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3. Sitting room Double doors from the hall lead to the dual aspect sitting room which measures 23ft by over 18ft Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4. Sitting room This room - much like the rest of the house - is light, airy and contemporary Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales