This 4-bed barn conversion is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)

This Bedford barn conversion could easily be something out of George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations

It’s got a massive kitchen/dining/living room to die for
By Clare Turner
Published 29th Jan 2024, 17:20 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 17:29 GMT

To say this mega property is so far removed from last week’s castle is something of an understatement.

If you like your interiors to have that modern wow factor, then look no further than this converted barn which you could easily imagine being featured on TV with George Clarke.

Situated in Renhold Road, Ravensden, North End Barn is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford, priced £735,000.

You can view the full listing here on the estate agent’s website

The four-year-old semi-detached property has got four bedrooms, a massive kitchen/dining/living room with views to the garden. There’s a guest bedroom downstairs, complete with en suite and three more bedrooms upstairs – one with another en suite.

For all those at the back who think this barn hasn’t got character, you can kill that noise as parts of the original concrete support structure of the grain store poke through the very tall, sloping ceilings upstairs. It’s very dope…

You can really appreciate the striking design and great layout

Kitchen/dining/living room

You can really appreciate the striking design and great layout

The whole room measures 35ft 5in by 16ft 7in

Kitchen/dining/living room

The whole room measures 35ft 5in by 16ft 7in

The French doors to the garden throw so much light into the room

Kitchen/dining/living room

The French doors to the garden throw so much light into the room

The spacious landing space could easily accommodate another study

Landing

The spacious landing space could easily accommodate another study

