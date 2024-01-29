This Bedford barn conversion could easily be something out of George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations

To say this mega property is so far removed from last week’s castle is something of an understatement.

If you like your interiors to have that modern wow factor, then look no further than this converted barn which you could easily imagine being featured on TV with George Clarke.

Situated in Renhold Road, Ravensden, North End Barn is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford, priced £735,000.

The four-year-old semi-detached property has got four bedrooms, a massive kitchen/dining/living room with views to the garden. There’s a guest bedroom downstairs, complete with en suite and three more bedrooms upstairs – one with another en suite.

For all those at the back who think this barn hasn’t got character, you can kill that noise as parts of the original concrete support structure of the grain store poke through the very tall, sloping ceilings upstairs. It’s very dope…

