This beautiful barn conversion just outside Bedford combines hi-tech with history

Well, this place in Elstow has got all that and more. Called Abbey View, it’s got all the old ‘stuff’ you’ve ever want – think beautiful oak beams and an old well pump in the garden, which works.
And, for all you lovers of modernity, you won’t be disappointed either. The blinds are controlled remotely, heating is all under floor, there’s an all-in-one Quooker hot tap in the kitchen … and if you flick a switch in one of the bedrooms, its window turns opaque.
This four bedroom house is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford for £1,100,000 – you can view the listing here
Most of the living is on one floor with just a gym/sauna downstairs and a guest suite upstairs. Bliss.