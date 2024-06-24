This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents, Bedford)

This beautiful barn conversion just outside Bedford combines hi-tech with history

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Jun 2024, 17:25 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 17:25 BST
Who doesn’t love a barn convo? Think space, quirkiness and plenty of light.

Well, this place in Elstow has got all that and more. Called Abbey View, it’s got all the old ‘stuff’ you’ve ever want – think beautiful oak beams and an old well pump in the garden, which works.

And, for all you lovers of modernity, you won’t be disappointed either. The blinds are controlled remotely, heating is all under floor, there’s an all-in-one Quooker hot tap in the kitchen … and if you flick a switch in one of the bedrooms, its window turns opaque.

This four bedroom house is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford for £1,100,000 – you can view the listing here

Most of the living is on one floor with just a gym/sauna downstairs and a guest suite upstairs. Bliss.

This room measures 31ft 6in by 13ft 5in

1. Kitchen/dining room

This room measures 31ft 6in by 13ft 5inPhoto: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

Very light and airy, there are folding doors on either side of the room

2. Kitchen/dining room

Very light and airy, there are folding doors on either side of the roomPhoto: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

This room measures 13ft by 31ft 2in and includes a music area at one end

3. Sitting room

This room measures 13ft by 31ft 2in and includes a music area at one endPhoto: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

This room measures 13ft by 12ft 1in and features stairs which lead to the guest bedroom with en suite

4. Study

This room measures 13ft by 12ft 1in and features stairs which lead to the guest bedroom with en suitePhoto: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford

