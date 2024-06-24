This beautiful barn conversion just outside Bedford combines hi-tech with history

Well, this place in Elstow has got all that and more. Called Abbey View, it’s got all the old ‘stuff’ you’ve ever want – think beautiful oak beams and an old well pump in the garden, which works.

And, for all you lovers of modernity, you won’t be disappointed either. The blinds are controlled remotely, heating is all under floor, there’s an all-in-one Quooker hot tap in the kitchen … and if you flick a switch in one of the bedrooms, its window turns opaque.

This four bedroom house is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, Bedford for £1,100,000 – you can view the listing here

Most of the living is on one floor with just a gym/sauna downstairs and a guest suite upstairs. Bliss.

1 . Kitchen/dining room This room measures 31ft 6in by 13ft 5inPhoto: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/dining room Very light and airy, there are folding doors on either side of the roomPhoto: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room This room measures 13ft by 31ft 2in and includes a music area at one endPhoto: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Study This room measures 13ft by 12ft 1in and features stairs which lead to the guest bedroom with en suitePhoto: Artistry Property Agents, Bedford Photo Sales