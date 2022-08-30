This amazing futuristic £2.5m Bedford home has not one but TWO kitchens

This is a bona fide wow house, make no mistake.

Like something from Grand Designs (you’d half expect Kevin McCloud to knock on the door at any minute), it’s got it all going on.

There are five double bedrooms – all with en suites – two kitchens (because clearly, one isn't enough), a gym which could easily be used as a sixth bedroom plus more space than you can shake a contemporary stick at.

The house – in Brook Lane, Renhold – has a guide price of £2,500,000 (so probably not within the reach of you and me) and it’s on the market with Jackson-Stops, Woburn.

The house boasts an elevated position on a 2.3 acre plot with 5,000 sq ft of living pace.

Let’s take a butcher's at this beauty …

1. The front of the house Approached via electric gates with video and intercom entry system, the long sweeping driveway takes you to the house with sleeper-edged borders and a tiered bank with a host of planted flowers and shrubs. There is also a dual electric vehicle charging point

2. Entrance hall Entering the property via the main door with side and double height glazed panelled windows, the reception hall is an impressive size with open tread and illuminated staircase on to the first floor which has glass partitions and steel handrails

3. Open plan sitting room/dining room/kitchen This room - on the first floor - measures 38ft 1in by 34ft 7in. Both aspects have glazed balconies with the main large enough for a good size dining suite and is a superb entertaining space

4. Balcony Off the open-plan living space is this balcony. Perfect for breakfast