This 60s bungalow in Sharnbrook has been given a serious upgrade
It’s immaculate
By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:24 BST
If you like your 60s interiors to stay true to the era – look away.
This Sharnbrook bungalow in Loring Road has had a serious modern upgrade. It’s turnkey-tastic.
At the back of the two-bed property, there’s been a groovy extension to create a new kitchen which is stellar.
Think vaulted ceiling, skylights and herringbone-effect flooring. Oh yeah.
The property is on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents at offers over £325,000 – you can view the listing here
Let’s have a nosey around, shall we?
