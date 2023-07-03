News you can trust since 1845
This 2-bed bungalow is our Property of the Week

This 60s bungalow in Sharnbrook has been given a serious upgrade

It’s immaculate
By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:24 BST

If you like your 60s interiors to stay true to the era – look away.

This Sharnbrook bungalow in Loring Road has had a serious modern upgrade. It’s turnkey-tastic.

At the back of the two-bed property, there’s been a groovy extension to create a new kitchen which is stellar.

Think vaulted ceiling, skylights and herringbone-effect flooring. Oh yeah.

The property is on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents at offers over £325,000 – you can view the listing here

Let’s have a nosey around, shall we?

The kitchen features herringbone-effect flooring, trendy navy blue units and glittering quartz work surfaces

1. Kitchen

A window to the rear overlooks the garden for keeping watch on kids, grandkids or the nature bound to appear, and doors open on to the patio

2. Kitchen

The lounge/diner has capacity for a large sofa as well as a dining table and chairs. A glazed door from the hall allows more light to travel through the home, and a second set of French doors opens on to the patio

3. Lounge/diner

This room is sizable. Neatly presented, there’s neutral tiling to the walls, pretty patterned tiling to the floor, and chrome fixtures and fittings. The owners replaced the bath with an oversized walk-in shower with a rainhead

4. Shower room

