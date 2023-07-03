This 60s bungalow in Sharnbrook has been given a serious upgrade

It’s immaculate

If you like your 60s interiors to stay true to the era – look away.

This Sharnbrook bungalow in Loring Road has had a serious modern upgrade. It’s turnkey-tastic.

At the back of the two-bed property, there’s been a groovy extension to create a new kitchen which is stellar.

Think vaulted ceiling, skylights and herringbone-effect flooring. Oh yeah.

The property is on the market with James Kendall Estate Agents at offers over £325,000 – you can view the listing here

Let’s have a nosey around, shall we?

1 . Kitchen The kitchen features herringbone-effect flooring, trendy navy blue units and glittering quartz work surfaces Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen A window to the rear overlooks the garden for keeping watch on kids, grandkids or the nature bound to appear, and doors open on to the patio Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Lounge/diner The lounge/diner has capacity for a large sofa as well as a dining table and chairs. A glazed door from the hall allows more light to travel through the home, and a second set of French doors opens on to the patio Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Shower room This room is sizable. Neatly presented, there’s neutral tiling to the walls, pretty patterned tiling to the floor, and chrome fixtures and fittings. The owners replaced the bath with an oversized walk-in shower with a rainhead Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents Photo Sales