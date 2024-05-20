This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This 5-bed beauty in Bedford's Black Tom even boasts its own roof terrace

By Clare Turner
Published 20th May 2024, 17:20 BST
If you like your houses immaculate and your era Victorian, look no further.

This five-bed beauty in Bedford’s Black Tom is turnkey – and massive to boot.

It’s in Foster Hill Road with views over Bedford Park. But what’s really got me banging my drum is the amount of space and period features.

Downstairs, there’s a mahoosive open plan kitchen/breakfast/garden room plus a big old sitting room cum dining room.

Upstairs, two of the bedrooms have en suites – and there’s even a roof terrace. What decadence. Oh yeah.. and did I mention there’s also a guest suite on the top floor.

You can view the listing here on Rightmove – the property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford with a guide price of £725,000.

This room has a fireplace recess housing a log burning stove, a separate traditional cast iron fireplace, and exposed wood effect flooring with underfloor heating

1. Sitting/dining room

This room has a fireplace recess housing a log burning stove, a separate traditional cast iron fireplace, and exposed wood effect flooring with underfloor heating Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The kitchen has custom built oak Shaker style cabinets with complementary work surfaces and a sink. Appliances include an electric double oven, a microwave, dishwasher and a five ring electric hob with extractor over

2. Kitchen/breakfast/garden room

The kitchen has custom built oak Shaker style cabinets with complementary work surfaces and a sink. Appliances include an electric double oven, a microwave, dishwasher and a five ring electric hob with extractor over Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The breakfast/garden room has custom built flush fitting storage cupboards, part glazed ceilings and bi-fold doors to the rear garden

3. Kitchen/breakfast/garden room

The breakfast/garden room has custom built flush fitting storage cupboards, part glazed ceilings and bi-fold doors to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

This room measures 22ft 4in by 11ft 5in

4. Family room

This room measures 22ft 4in by 11ft 5in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

