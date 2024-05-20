This 5-bed beauty in Bedford's Black Tom even boasts its own roof terrace

This five-bed beauty in Bedford’s Black Tom is turnkey – and massive to boot.
It’s in Foster Hill Road with views over Bedford Park. But what’s really got me banging my drum is the amount of space and period features.
Downstairs, there’s a mahoosive open plan kitchen/breakfast/garden room plus a big old sitting room cum dining room.
Upstairs, two of the bedrooms have en suites – and there’s even a roof terrace. What decadence. Oh yeah.. and did I mention there’s also a guest suite on the top floor.
You can view the listing here on Rightmove – the property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford with a guide price of £725,000.