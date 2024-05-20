This 5-bed beauty in Bedford's Black Tom even boasts its own roof terrace

This five-bed beauty in Bedford’s Black Tom is turnkey – and massive to boot.

It’s in Foster Hill Road with views over Bedford Park. But what’s really got me banging my drum is the amount of space and period features.

Downstairs, there’s a mahoosive open plan kitchen/breakfast/garden room plus a big old sitting room cum dining room.

Upstairs, two of the bedrooms have en suites – and there’s even a roof terrace. What decadence. Oh yeah.. and did I mention there’s also a guest suite on the top floor.

You can view the listing here on Rightmove – the property is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford with a guide price of £725,000.

1 . Sitting/dining room This room has a fireplace recess housing a log burning stove, a separate traditional cast iron fireplace, and exposed wood effect flooring with underfloor heating Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/breakfast/garden room The kitchen has custom built oak Shaker style cabinets with complementary work surfaces and a sink. Appliances include an electric double oven, a microwave, dishwasher and a five ring electric hob with extractor over Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/breakfast/garden room The breakfast/garden room has custom built flush fitting storage cupboards, part glazed ceilings and bi-fold doors to the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales