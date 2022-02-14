This four-bed semi-detached house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

This 1920s property for sale in Bedford's Shakespeare Road even has a summerhouse

There's lots of great features including a custom-built conservatory and a remotely operated sliding gate

By Clare Turner
Monday, 14th February 2022, 5:20 pm
This 1920s house is a lovely find.

Situated on Shakespeare Road, this extended four-bed semi-detached property is on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford for £675,000

Boasting 2,139 sq ft of accommodation, the property has been updated with careful attention taken to combine traditional and modern features.

There's two principal reception rooms, a separate study, a custom-built conservatory and a kitchen/breakfast room - and even a summerhouse.

The front garden is enclosed, there's a remotely operated sliding gate, as well as a secure postman’s gate.

Take a look around, why don't you...

1.

The sitting room measures 14ft 11in by 14ft 1in and leads into the conservatory

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2.

The dining room - at the front of the house - measures 15ft 8in by 14ft 6in

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3.

The kitchen/breakfast room blends modern custom built units with older traditional built-in storage cupboards, including glazed display cabinets and a central island unit with fitted drawers. There are granite work surfaces and space and plumbing for a variety of freestanding appliances

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4.

The ground floor bathroom

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

