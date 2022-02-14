This 1920s property for sale in Bedford's Shakespeare Road even has a summerhouse

This 1920s house is a lovely find.
Situated on Shakespeare Road, this extended four-bed semi-detached property is on the market listed here on Rightmove with Michael Graham, Bedford for £675,000
Boasting 2,139 sq ft of accommodation, the property has been updated with careful attention taken to combine traditional and modern features.
There's two principal reception rooms, a separate study, a custom-built conservatory and a kitchen/breakfast room - and even a summerhouse.
The front garden is enclosed, there's a remotely operated sliding gate, as well as a secure postman’s gate.
Take a look around, why don't you...
Page 1 of 3