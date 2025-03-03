This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)
This 17th century listed cottage in Bedford's Cardington Road is packed with period features

By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:20 BST
If, like me, you often pass these properties either on foot or by car, it’s nice to have a nosey.

This 17th century Grade II listed cottage in Cardington Road has just come on the market and has period features aplenty.

Think exposed beams and original fireplaces and you won’t go far wrong with this four bedroom home, spanning three floors.

The house is on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston, for £475,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

There’s loads of room, impressive loft space, two bathrooms, and gated off road parking which is rare for somewhere so close to town.

Let’s take a butcher’s...

This welcoming room features period details such as exposed beams and original fireplaces, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere

1. Sitting room

This welcoming room features period details such as exposed beams and original fireplaces, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

It's a big room, measuring 24ft 8in by 12ft 9in

2. Sitting room

It's a big room, measuring 24ft 8in by 12ft 9in Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

A decent size, it's a lovely kitchen

3. Kitchen

A decent size, it's a lovely kitchen Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

A separate dining room with French doors on to the garden

4. Dining room

A separate dining room with French doors on to the garden Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

