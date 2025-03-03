This 17th century listed cottage in Bedford's Cardington Road is packed with period features

This 17th century Grade II listed cottage in Cardington Road has just come on the market and has period features aplenty.
Think exposed beams and original fireplaces and you won’t go far wrong with this four bedroom home, spanning three floors.
The house is on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston, for £475,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
There’s loads of room, impressive loft space, two bathrooms, and gated off road parking which is rare for somewhere so close to town.
Let’s take a butcher’s...
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.