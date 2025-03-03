This 17th century listed cottage in Bedford's Cardington Road is packed with period features

This 17th century Grade II listed cottage in Cardington Road has just come on the market and has period features aplenty.

Think exposed beams and original fireplaces and you won’t go far wrong with this four bedroom home, spanning three floors.

The house is on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston, for £475,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

There’s loads of room, impressive loft space, two bathrooms, and gated off road parking which is rare for somewhere so close to town.

Let’s take a butcher’s...

Sitting room This welcoming room features period details such as exposed beams and original fireplaces, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere

Sitting room It's a big room, measuring 24ft 8in by 12ft 9in

Kitchen A decent size, it's a lovely kitchen