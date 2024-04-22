Wowsers, this barn conversion is droolworthy. Called The Old Barn, it’s actually a former coach house from the late 17th century.
Grade II listed, this five-bed beauty is just outside of Bedford – in Church Road, Wootton – and is utterly breathtaking inside and out.
Downstairs is open plan, save a snug/study and utility. And it’s been stylishly restored – enough to make Channel 4’s George Clarke happy.
The Old Barn is on the market with Artistry Property Agents for £900,000 – you can view the full listing here
Upstairs is just as impressive. The main bedroom – which you step down to – boasts an en suite, vaulted ceiling, semi-circular views of the church spire and the front garden, as well as a porthole window to the stars.
To say I’m smitten is something of an understatement. Don’t just take my word for it, drink it in ...