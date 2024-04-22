Wowsers, this barn conversion is droolworthy. Called The Old Barn, it’s actually a former coach house from the late 17th century.

Grade II listed, this five-bed beauty is just outside of Bedford – in Church Road, Wootton – and is utterly breathtaking inside and out.

Downstairs is open plan, save a snug/study and utility. And it’s been stylishly restored – enough to make Channel 4’s George Clarke happy.

The Old Barn is on the market with Artistry Property Agents for £900,000 – you can view the full listing here

Upstairs is just as impressive. The main bedroom – which you step down to – boasts an en suite, vaulted ceiling, semi-circular views of the church spire and the front garden, as well as a porthole window to the stars.

To say I’m smitten is something of an understatement. Don’t just take my word for it, drink it in ...

1 . Dining area A very stylish open-plan living space with this dining area in the middle and a kitchen at one end with the living space at the other. There is also a separate study/snug Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen Just take a look at this Shaker kitchen furniture, boldly painted in Smithy Black and topped by gorgeous granite. Very stylish Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

3 . Sitting area This sitting area is at the other end of the house and measures 11ft 7in by 18ft Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales