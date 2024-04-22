This five-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)This five-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)
This five-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Artistry Property Agents)

This 17th century former coach house near Bedford is like something from George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations

It’s Grade II listed
By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 17:20 BST

Wowsers, this barn conversion is droolworthy. Called The Old Barn, it’s actually a former coach house from the late 17th century.

Grade II listed, this five-bed beauty is just outside of Bedford – in Church Road, Wootton – and is utterly breathtaking inside and out.

Downstairs is open plan, save a snug/study and utility. And it’s been stylishly restored – enough to make Channel 4’s George Clarke happy.

The Old Barn is on the market with Artistry Property Agents for £900,000 – you can view the full listing here

Upstairs is just as impressive. The main bedroom – which you step down to – boasts an en suite, vaulted ceiling, semi-circular views of the church spire and the front garden, as well as a porthole window to the stars.

To say I’m smitten is something of an understatement. Don’t just take my word for it, drink it in ...

A very stylish open-plan living space with this dining area in the middle and a kitchen at one end with the living space at the other. There is also a separate study/snug

1. Dining area

A very stylish open-plan living space with this dining area in the middle and a kitchen at one end with the living space at the other. There is also a separate study/snug

Just take a look at this Shaker kitchen furniture, boldly painted in Smithy Black and topped by gorgeous granite. Very stylish

2. Kitchen

Just take a look at this Shaker kitchen furniture, boldly painted in Smithy Black and topped by gorgeous granite. Very stylish

This sitting area is at the other end of the house and measures 11ft 7in by 18ft

3. Sitting area

This sitting area is at the other end of the house and measures 11ft 7in by 18ft

Just gorgeous, this bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling, semi-circular views of both the church spire and the front garden, and a porthole window to the stars

4. Main bedroom

Just gorgeous, this bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling, semi-circular views of both the church spire and the front garden, and a porthole window to the stars

