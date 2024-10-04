The top 10 best places to live 2024 in Bedfordshire as voted for by Muddy Stilettos readers

Muddy Stilettos, a luxury lifestyle site, asked its readers to vote for the best village or town to call home in 2024.

More than 27,500 people voted for Bedfordshire’s Best Place to Live 2024 between July 30 and August 15, and readers were given one vote each. The results revealed passion for each town or village’s sense of community, schools, restaurants, shops and culture.

Hero Brown, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them.

“It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go. This Reader Vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”

James Cleland, head of country business at Knight Frank, added: “The Muddy Stilettos Best Places to Live Reader Vote is an invaluable source of in-the-know information to guide these decisions. Knight Frank is excited to collaborate with the team over the coming year to provide this useful insight.”

We have put this list in reserve order, so you will have to scroll to find the reigning town.

Without further ado...here are Bedfordshire’s Best Places to Live 2024!

Potton At number 10 on their list is Potton. Muddy Stilettos says it is an ideal location for setting down roots. The town's Georgian Market Square was given a special mention, as well as its bustling community calendar of activities ranging from live music and fairs to Christmas fun.

Studham This pretty village sits on the cusp of three counties, and is at number nine on the list. With the Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Zoo on its doorstep, the area is attracting more and more people who want a slice of country living.

Shefford Coming in at number eight is a place that blends the best parts of town and country. Shefford sits on the junction of two rivers, the Hit and the Flit, and its market place has been used since "ancient times", according to the town council website.