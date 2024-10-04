The top 10 best places to live 2024 in Bedfordshire as voted for by Muddy Stilettos readers

Muddy Stilettos, a luxury lifestyle site, asked its readers to vote for the best village or town to call home in 2024.
More than 27,500 people voted for Bedfordshire’s Best Place to Live 2024 between July 30 and August 15, and readers were given one vote each. The results revealed passion for each town or village’s sense of community, schools, restaurants, shops and culture.
Hero Brown, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them.
“It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go. This Reader Vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”
James Cleland, head of country business at Knight Frank, added: “The Muddy Stilettos Best Places to Live Reader Vote is an invaluable source of in-the-know information to guide these decisions. Knight Frank is excited to collaborate with the team over the coming year to provide this useful insight.”
We have put this list in reserve order, so you will have to scroll to find the reigning town.
Without further ado...here are Bedfordshire’s Best Places to Live 2024!
