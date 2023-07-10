News you can trust since 1845
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Wallace, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Wallace, Bedford)
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Cooper Wallace, Bedford)

The swimming pool is the star at this Kempston home

Just what you need in the sunshine
By Clare Turner
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:24 BST

Aaaaah… a swimming pool… lovely. And let’s face it, in a perfect world, every home should have one.

Well, that dream could become a reality for someone as this house in Elstow Road, Kempston, has come on the market.

It’s got four bedrooms, a swimming pool, three reception rooms, a swimming pool, a courtyard garden… oh and did I mention the SWIMMING POOL?

It’s on the market with Cooper Wallace, Bedford for offers in excess of £400,000 – you can view the Rightmove listing here

Water you waiting for (geddit?), let’s take a deeper dive...

This room - measuring 19ft 4in by 7ft 5in - has doors opening out to the garden

1. Family room

This room - measuring 19ft 4in by 7ft 5in - has doors opening out to the garden Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

This room measures 15ft 8in by 8ft 4in

2. Kitchen/breakfast room

This room measures 15ft 8in by 8ft 4in Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

This room measures 10ft 1in by 8ft 2in

3. Dining room

This room measures 10ft 1in by 8ft 2in Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

This room - measuring 18ft 5in by 11ft 8in - features double doors on to a courtyard garden and sliding doors into the large family room

4. Living room

This room - measuring 18ft 5in by 11ft 8in - features double doors on to a courtyard garden and sliding doors into the large family room Photo: Cooper Wallace, Bedford

