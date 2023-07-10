The swimming pool is the star at this Kempston home
Just what you need in the sunshine
By Clare Turner
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:24 BST
Aaaaah… a swimming pool… lovely. And let’s face it, in a perfect world, every home should have one.
Well, that dream could become a reality for someone as this house in Elstow Road, Kempston, has come on the market.
It’s got four bedrooms, a swimming pool, three reception rooms, a swimming pool, a courtyard garden… oh and did I mention the SWIMMING POOL?
It’s on the market with Cooper Wallace, Bedford for offers in excess of £400,000 – you can view the Rightmove listing here
Water you waiting for (geddit?), let’s take a deeper dive...
