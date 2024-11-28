The Newells celebrates its one-year anniversary

Homeowners at The Newells held a party last week to celebrate the community’s one-year anniversary.

Since opening its doors last year, the new retirement community in Kempston has gone from strength to strength. The anniversary party attracted more than 30 attendees, with homeowners and special guests enjoying fizz and canapes on arrival, a carvery and buffet, a 1st birthday cake, live entertainment from a jazz band and dancing.

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “We’re really pleased to have welcomed so many homeowners and guests to celebrate the first anniversary. There’s a real sense of community and it’s wonderful to see so many homeowners enjoying their life at The Newells.”

The 24-hour on-site support team provides homeowners with peace of mind and help with the little things, as well as the big, providing a consistent, outstanding service for homeowners.

Adlington Retirement Living homeowners and their guests at The Newells 1st anniversary party

Lesley, who moved to The Newells in November 2023, said: “I wanted to move while I still have the energy and remain independent. It's so good. I’ve spoken to my friends and we all started to sleep better after we moved here. It’s the security and the fact that there’s a duty manager on site 24 hours a day.”

Alexandra Johnson believes The Newells is a wonderful example of a new blueprint for retirement living: “Adlington’s vision is to empower our older generation to live a long, happy and healthy life. We do that by creating safe and secure environments with active communities, extensive facilities, and spacious, quality homes.

“Moving to a retirement living community offers an opportunity for our homeowners to remain independent with the reassurance of support, right on their doorstep. They don’t have to worry about the maintenance and upkeep of a house, so they can spend more time socialising and doing the things they love.”

Lesley added: ““I’ve already made good friends with the other homeowners here. We talk all the time. Last night we chatted until 9pm, then met for coffee at 11am and picked up where we left off. We laugh a lot. I've always been active, but usually on my own. Now I have a much better social life.

Jazz band at The Newells 1st anniversary party

“Here at The Newells there are plenty of things to join if you want to. It's entirely your choice. I think that that's the secret to a happy retirement. Staying mentally active. Staying interested in things. We have a chair yoga group on Thursday mornings, games evenings, quizzes, movie nights and we all tend to get together for Sunday lunch. We sat outside with coffee after lunch last week and by the time we finished talking it was half past six.”

Adlington Retirement Living has twice won Seniors Housing Scheme of the Year and has been crowned Seniors Housing Developer of the Year at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards. Four of Adlington’s communities have also won Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for the Best Retirement Development at the WhatHouse? Awards, the UK housebuilding’s most prestigious event.