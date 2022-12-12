News you can trust since 1845
This four-bedroom house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)

The kitchen is the star in this refurbished Victorian house in Bedford's Devon Park

There’s also four bedrooms

By Clare Turner
5 minutes ago

This Victorian house is a beauty.

Situated in Richmond Road, it’s been completely refurbished and updated over three floors.

There are many things going this semi-detached house, including the master bedroom on the second floor, complete with its vaulted ceiling.

Or maybe the garden room and decked outdoor entertaining area might be to your liking.

But the clear star of the show is the groovy kitchen/dining/family room – it’s most definitely the hub of the house.

The house is priced £595,000 and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedfordyou can view it on Rightmove here

1. Entrance hall

The welcoming entrance

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

2. Sitting room

The sitting room has a bay window with wooden shutters, a fireplace and picture rails

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

3. Kitchen/dining/family room

The dining/family area has French doors to the rear garden. There is understairs storage space and a door to the cloakroom

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

4. Kitchen/dining/family room

The kitchen/dining/family room is fitted with a range of units with hardwood work surfaces incorporating a breakfast bar and sink. Integrated appliances include an oven with hob, a dishwasher, and wine cooler. There is space and plumbing for a washing machine

Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

