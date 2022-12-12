The kitchen is the star in this refurbished Victorian house in Bedford's Devon Park
There’s also four bedrooms
By Clare Turner
5 minutes ago
This Victorian house is a beauty.
Situated in Richmond Road, it’s been completely refurbished and updated over three floors.
There are many things going this semi-detached house, including the master bedroom on the second floor, complete with its vaulted ceiling.
Or maybe the garden room and decked outdoor entertaining area might be to your liking.
But the clear star of the show is the groovy kitchen/dining/family room – it’s most definitely the hub of the house.
The house is priced £595,000 and is on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – you can view it on Rightmove here
