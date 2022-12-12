The kitchen is the star in this refurbished Victorian house in Bedford's Devon Park

There’s also four bedrooms

This Victorian house is a beauty.

Situated in Richmond Road, it’s been completely refurbished and updated over three floors.

There are many things going this semi-detached house, including the master bedroom on the second floor, complete with its vaulted ceiling.

Or maybe the garden room and decked outdoor entertaining area might be to your liking.

But the clear star of the show is the groovy kitchen/dining/family room – it’s most definitely the hub of the house.

Entrance hall

Sitting room The sitting room has a bay window with wooden shutters, a fireplace and picture rails

Kitchen/dining/family room The dining/family area has French doors to the rear garden. There is understairs storage space and a door to the cloakroom

Kitchen/dining/family room The kitchen/dining/family room is fitted with a range of units with hardwood work surfaces incorporating a breakfast bar and sink. Integrated appliances include an oven with hob, a dishwasher, and wine cooler. There is space and plumbing for a washing machine