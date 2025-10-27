The interior of this swanky Victorian house in Bedford's Goldington Avenue is like something from a magazine

It’s in Goldington Avenue and boasts four bedrooms and a rather groovy garden which is perfect for entertaining.

The Victorian property retained or reinstated many a period feature including sash windows, fireplaces and stripped wood floors and doors.

It’s priced at £575,000 and is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

The interior is well yummy – think dark and gold for the living room, and as for the kitchen/diner, we are talking EXPOSED BRICKWORK, people.

Gawguss.

1 . Living room Loving the dark colours with the gold Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/dining room Another beautifully-designed room with exposed bricks at the dining room end of the space Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/dining room The kitchen units provide ample storage including an island unit and there are Minerva worktops and underfloor heating Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Shower room/utility room There is even enough room in this lovely house for a cheeky utility on the ground floor Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford Photo Sales