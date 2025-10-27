This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Pictures courtesy of Hollands Smith, Bedford)placeholder image
The interior of this swanky Victorian house in Bedford's Goldington Avenue is like something from a magazine

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Oct 2025, 17:15 GMT
O to the M to the G… the interior of this house is off the charts.

It’s in Goldington Avenue and boasts four bedrooms and a rather groovy garden which is perfect for entertaining.

The Victorian property retained or reinstated many a period feature including sash windows, fireplaces and stripped wood floors and doors.

It’s priced at £575,000 and is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedfordyou can view the full listing here on Rightmove

The interior is well yummy – think dark and gold for the living room, and as for the kitchen/diner, we are talking EXPOSED BRICKWORK, people.

Gawguss.

Loving the dark colours with the gold

1. Living room

Loving the dark colours with the gold Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

Another beautifully-designed room with exposed bricks at the dining room end of the space

2. Kitchen/dining room

Another beautifully-designed room with exposed bricks at the dining room end of the space Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

The kitchen units provide ample storage including an island unit and there are Minerva worktops and underfloor heating

3. Kitchen/dining room

The kitchen units provide ample storage including an island unit and there are Minerva worktops and underfloor heating Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

There is even enough room in this lovely house for a cheeky utility on the ground floor

4. Shower room/utility room

There is even enough room in this lovely house for a cheeky utility on the ground floor Photo: Hollands Smith, Bedford

