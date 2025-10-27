The interior of this swanky Victorian house in Bedford's Goldington Avenue is like something from a magazine

It’s in Goldington Avenue and boasts four bedrooms and a rather groovy garden which is perfect for entertaining.
The Victorian property retained or reinstated many a period feature including sash windows, fireplaces and stripped wood floors and doors.
It’s priced at £575,000 and is on the market with Hollands Smith, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
The interior is well yummy – think dark and gold for the living room, and as for the kitchen/diner, we are talking EXPOSED BRICKWORK, people.
Gawguss.
