The interior of this property in Bedford's Waterloo Road is just like a show home
There is plenty of space
Oooh… this is a bit lush. A three-storey, five-bed, two-bathroom delight.
Properties don't regularly come on the market in Waterloo Road but when they do, they are something to behold.
And the interior of this beauty looks like one of those swanky show homes with its meticulous design.
This bad boy is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, priced at £900,000 – you can view the listing on Rightmove
So what’s it got? Well, there are two principal reception rooms, a useful cellar as well as a dining room and kitchen/breakfast room at the rear of the property.
On the first floor, there’s a master suite with an en suite, two further double bedrooms plus a family bathroom.
And if that wasn't enough, there are three more rooms on the second floor. Let’s have a nosey around...