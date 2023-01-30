News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
This 5-bed home is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Lane & Holmes, Bedford)

The interior of this property in Bedford's Waterloo Road is just like a show home

There is plenty of space

By Clare Turner
2 minutes ago

Oooh… this is a bit lush. A three-storey, five-bed, two-bathroom delight.

Properties don't regularly come on the market in Waterloo Road but when they do, they are something to behold.

And the interior of this beauty looks like one of those swanky show homes with its meticulous design.

This bad boy is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, priced at £900,000 – you can view the listing on Rightmove

So what’s it got? Well, there are two principal reception rooms, a useful cellar as well as a dining room and kitchen/breakfast room at the rear of the property.

On the first floor, there’s a master suite with an en suite, two further double bedrooms plus a family bathroom.

And if that wasn't enough, there are three more rooms on the second floor. Let’s have a nosey around...

1. Entrance hall

The spacious hallway is light and airy

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales

2. Living room

This room measures 16ft 5in by 16ft 2in and features marble fireplaces and moulded cornices

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales

3. Family room

This room measures 15ft 9in by 13ft 6in

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales

4. Dining room

The dining room and kitchen/breakfast room take up the rear of the property and have been carefully crafted to provide an excellent entertaining space with a ‘walk-through’ feel

Photo: Lane & Holmes, Bedford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PropertiesBedfordRightmove