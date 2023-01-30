The interior of this property in Bedford's Waterloo Road is just like a show home

There is plenty of space

Oooh… this is a bit lush. A three-storey, five-bed, two-bathroom delight.

Properties don't regularly come on the market in Waterloo Road but when they do, they are something to behold.

And the interior of this beauty looks like one of those swanky show homes with its meticulous design.

This bad boy is on the market with Lane & Holmes, Bedford, priced at £900,000 – you can view the listing on Rightmove

So what’s it got? Well, there are two principal reception rooms, a useful cellar as well as a dining room and kitchen/breakfast room at the rear of the property.

On the first floor, there’s a master suite with an en suite, two further double bedrooms plus a family bathroom.

And if that wasn't enough, there are three more rooms on the second floor. Let’s have a nosey around...

Entrance hall The spacious hallway is light and airy

Living room This room measures 16ft 5in by 16ft 2in and features marble fireplaces and moulded cornices

Family room This room measures 15ft 9in by 13ft 6in

Dining room The dining room and kitchen/breakfast room take up the rear of the property and have been carefully crafted to provide an excellent entertaining space with a 'walk-through' feel