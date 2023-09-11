The interior of this house just 20 minutes from Bedford is like something from a magazine
I am positively drooling over this house.
A deviation from the plethora of Victoria properties we have in Bedford. This 70s beauty has more space than you can shake a pogo stick at – having been extended.
It’s only 20-odd minutes down the road in Pavenham and is on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford, for offers in excess of £900,000 – you can viewing the listing on Rightmove here
So why am I impressed, you might ask…
Well, it’s the killer open-plan kitchen, dining, and lounge area that’s got me. Measuring over 34ft by over 24ft, there is so much light. What with the five skylights (yes, five) and Reynaers aluminium doors, it’s like something out of the pages of The World of Interiors or House & Garden.
There are also four double bedrooms, two bathrooms (one with a P-shaped bath) and oodles of parking.