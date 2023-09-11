The interior of this house just 20 minutes from Bedford is like something from a magazine

There is sooooo much space

I am positively drooling over this house.

A deviation from the plethora of Victoria properties we have in Bedford. This 70s beauty has more space than you can shake a pogo stick at – having been extended.

It’s only 20-odd minutes down the road in Pavenham and is on the market with Fitzjohn Estates, Bedford, for offers in excess of £900,000 – you can viewing the listing on Rightmove here

So why am I impressed, you might ask…

Well, it’s the killer open-plan kitchen, dining, and lounge area that’s got me. Measuring over 34ft by over 24ft, there is so much light. What with the five skylights (yes, five) and Reynaers aluminium doors, it’s like something out of the pages of The World of Interiors or House & Garden.

There are also four double bedrooms, two bathrooms (one with a P-shaped bath) and oodles of parking.

1 . Open-plan kitchen, dining, and lounge area Just look at all that space... and all that natural light pouring in

2 . Open-plan kitchen, dining, and lounge area The kitchen has navy cabinetry with Brazilian natural quartzite countertops. The central island is made of the same stone and has a Blanco sink, hob with extractor, integrated fridge, and Neff dishwasher

3 . Open-plan kitchen, dining, and lounge area The whole room measures 34ft 6in by 24ft 4in and boasts underfloor heating and ceramic tiled flooring

4 . Sitting room This room - which measures 18ft 5in by 16ft 10in - has a wood-burning stove for warmth and a box bay window that lets in plenty of morning light