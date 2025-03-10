The interior of this house in Bedford's Prime Ministers is like something from the pages of Livingetc

A simply stunning three-bedroom house in Prime Ministers (Black Tom to the wise), it boasts a bona fide wow factor.

Sitting in Foster Hill Road, overlooking Bedford Park, the house has a guide price of £590,000 and is on the market with Tim Anderson Property, Bedford – you can view the full listing here

It’s got a mega open plan, kitchen dining family room, oak block herringbone flooring, plus two reception rooms – and that’s just the downstairs.

Upstairs, there are three king size bedrooms and a luxury four-piece bathroom with heated tile flooring. What decadence…

1 . Sitting room This room features plantation shutters to the front in the bay window Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Lounge As you can see, these two reception rooms are open and feature lovely oak block herringbone flooring linking them Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen dining family room A box bay window overlooks the west facing garden to the rear, with an oversized door providing access Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen dining family room This space boasts an island unit, wood burning stove, concrete worktops, matt black fronted cabinets two ovens, built-in appliances and plenty of storage Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford Photo Sales