The interior of this house in Bedford's Prime Ministers is like something from the pages of Livingetc

A simply stunning three-bedroom house in Prime Ministers (Black Tom to the wise), it boasts a bona fide wow factor.
Sitting in Foster Hill Road, overlooking Bedford Park, the house has a guide price of £590,000 and is on the market with Tim Anderson Property, Bedford – you can view the full listing here
It’s got a mega open plan, kitchen dining family room, oak block herringbone flooring, plus two reception rooms – and that’s just the downstairs.
Upstairs, there are three king size bedrooms and a luxury four-piece bathroom with heated tile flooring. What decadence…
