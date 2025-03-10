This three-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Tim Anderson Property, Bedford)placeholder image
This three-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Tim Anderson Property, Bedford)

The interior of this house in Bedford's Prime Ministers is like something from the pages of Livingetc

By Clare Turner
Published 10th Mar 2025, 17:25 BST
If you love your interiors, you’re gonna love this pad.

A simply stunning three-bedroom house in Prime Ministers (Black Tom to the wise), it boasts a bona fide wow factor.

Sitting in Foster Hill Road, overlooking Bedford Park, the house has a guide price of £590,000 and is on the market with Tim Anderson Property, Bedford – you can view the full listing here

It’s got a mega open plan, kitchen dining family room, oak block herringbone flooring, plus two reception rooms – and that’s just the downstairs.

Upstairs, there are three king size bedrooms and a luxury four-piece bathroom with heated tile flooring. What decadence…

This room features plantation shutters to the front in the bay window

1. Sitting room

This room features plantation shutters to the front in the bay window Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford

As you can see, these two reception rooms are open and feature lovely oak block herringbone flooring linking them

2. Lounge

As you can see, these two reception rooms are open and feature lovely oak block herringbone flooring linking them Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford

A box bay window overlooks the west facing garden to the rear, with an oversized door providing access

3. Kitchen dining family room

A box bay window overlooks the west facing garden to the rear, with an oversized door providing access Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford

This space boasts an island unit, wood burning stove, concrete worktops, matt black fronted cabinets two ovens, built-in appliances and plenty of storage

4. Kitchen dining family room

This space boasts an island unit, wood burning stove, concrete worktops, matt black fronted cabinets two ovens, built-in appliances and plenty of storage Photo: Tim Anderson Property, Bedford

