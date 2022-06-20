The interior of this Bedford townhouse could easily be from the pages of Vogue Living

The interior of this house is something to behold.

With most rooms boasting feature wallpaper as well as some amazing furniture (yeah, I know you can’t buy those), each room looks like something out of the pages of Vogue’s Living section.

But it is in fact right in the heart of Bedford – on the desirable road of Adelaide Square.

This four-bedroom house is on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston at a guide price of £450,000-£475,000. It's listed here on Rightmove

Immaculate inside, there’s a kitchen to die for, breathtaking (yeah, I said it) bathroom AND a cellar.

Let's have a snoop around ...

