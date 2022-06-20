This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential, Kempston)

The interior of this Bedford townhouse could easily be from the pages of Vogue Living

She’s a beauty

By Clare Turner
Monday, 20th June 2022, 5:23 pm
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 5:34 pm

The interior of this house is something to behold.

With most rooms boasting feature wallpaper as well as some amazing furniture (yeah, I know you can’t buy those), each room looks like something out of the pages of Vogue’s Living section.

But it is in fact right in the heart of Bedford – on the desirable road of Adelaide Square.

This four-bedroom house is on the market with Goodacres Residential, Kempston at a guide price of £450,000-£475,000. It's listed here on Rightmove

Immaculate inside, there’s a kitchen to die for, breathtaking (yeah, I said it) bathroom AND a cellar.

Let's have a snoop around ...

1. Entrance hall

The welcoming hall has access to the stairs and sitting/dining room

Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

Photo Sales

2. Sitting/dining room

This is room has plenty of light and also features a log burner

Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

Photo Sales

3. Sitting/dining room

The house is very well presented throughout

Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

Photo Sales

4. Sitting/dining room

This room measures 25ft 9in by 11ft 2in

Photo: Goodacres Residential, Kempston

Photo Sales
BedfordKempston
Next Page
Page 1 of 3