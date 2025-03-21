The annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide features 72 locations around the country chosen by judges based on a variety of factors, from the scenery and the quality of pubs, shops and restaurants to the standard of schools, community feel and transport links.
The guide even takes into account broadband speeds, culture and access to green spaces.
Judges say they have focused on ‘thriving’ locations with a ‘strong’ sense of community, rather than famous areas with eye-watering house prices.
Helen Davies, Best Places to Live editor, said: “One thing all our chosen locations have in common is that the people who live in them are proud to call them home.”
As well as an overall winner, the guide includes 10 regional winners around the country, including in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
There are more new entries this year than ever before, with no place for many previous winners, including York, Winchester, and Altrincham.
Below is the best place to live overall, according to the Sunday Times, and the best places to live in each of the 10 different regions, with one of the most remarkable homes available to buy in each location to give you an idea of what you get for your money there.
1. St. Mary Road, Walthamstow, London E17 - £1,650,000
Walthamstow is the best place to live in London, according to the Sunday Times. Judges called it 'diverse, vibrant and cool without being frosty', praising the 'hip' hangouts, independent shops, pubs and restaurants, 'calming' green space, excellent public transport and the soon-to-open Soho Theatre, bringing an extra dose of culture. This five-bedroom double-fronted Victorian terraced house is just a short stroll from Walthamstow Central tube station and close to Walstamstow Village. It has two reception rooms, a cellar and a 50ft garden with an external studio. | Rightmove/Estates East Photo: Rightmove/Estates East
2. Ilmington, Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire CV36 - £850,000
Ilmington in the Cotswolds, Warwickshire, is the best place to live in the Midlands, according to the Sunday Times. Judges called it 'pretty as a picture' and a 'blissful example of village life as it should be. It boasts good pubs, sports clubs and community groups, with the beating heart of the village being the volunteer-run community shop. This gorgeous thatched cottage overlooks the village green in the charming neighbourhood, with its village shop/cafe and two popular pubs. The three-bedroom Grade II-listed cottage boasts a wealth of original period features. | Rightmove/Hayman-Joyce Photo: Rightmove/Hayman-Joyce
3. Grove Road, Ilkley - £1,300,000 (offers over)
Ilkley in West Yorkshire is the best place to live in the North and North East, according to the Sunday Times. Judges loved the 'attractive' town centre, with easy trains to Leeds, great sense of community and excellent schools, plus the 'magical' moor on its doorstep. This grand six-bedroom late Victorian semi-detached house in central Ilkley boasts many period features married with some stylish contemporary touches. One of the biggest selling points is the stunning newly fitted kitchen/living/dining room, while the manicured, tiered gardens are blessed with far-reaching views. | Rightmove/Harrison Robinson Photo: Rightmove/Harrison Robinson
4. Woolton Mount, Woolton, Liverpool L25 - £2,000,000
Woolton in Liverpool is the best place to live in the North West, according to the Sunday Times. Judges loved how everything is within walking distance in the Liverpool suburb where the Beatles' John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time. They called it a 'gloriously family-friendly place to put down roots', with excellent schools and parks, cool coffee shops, cocktail bars and a 'belting neighbourhood boozer' in the Elephant Pub and Bakehouse. This elegant six-bedroom Georgian house was built in the 1830s and still boasts many original features but has been extended and reconfigured to offer the best of modern living too. It includes a luxury open-plan kitchen, a heated pool and internal courtyard and and integral garage with gated parking for six vehicles. | Rightmove/Jackson-Stops Photo: Rightmove/Jackson-Stops
