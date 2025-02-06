Taylor Wimpey honours skilled apprentice this National Apprentice Week

As National Apprenticeship Week approaches, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is proud to celebrate the journey of Callum, a dedicated apprentice bricklayer at its Cromwell Place development in Wixams.

In its 18th year, National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from 10th - 16th February 2025, aims to encourage everyone to consider how apprenticeships can help individuals to develop the skills they need to develop a rewarding career in something that they love.

Celebrating opportunities for all, Callum shares why his apprenticeship has been instrumental in not only enhancing his technical skills but also in shaping his own personal growth.

Callum discovered his passion for brick laying at a young age, inspired by his dad’s encouragement to pursue a reputable career path, Callum said: “My dad always said it was a great career, and that I should look to work with a reputable company such as Taylor Wimpey. I started when I was 18 and haven't looked back since.”

Taylor Wimpey South midlands

Joining Taylor Wimpey two years ago, Callum admits he initially lacked confidence and direction. “I wasn't in a great place and was hanging out with the wrong crowd, however, working for Taylor Wimpey has completely turned my life around. Through my apprenticeship, I have not only improved my brick laying skills but I have also learnt invaluable people skills. I can confidently say that I am now fully focused on my career and future.”

When asked about his proudest moment in his career so far, Callum said: “It's a great feeling to know that I’ve contributed towards building someone's family home. Especially now that I have a daughter of my own. I hope that one day we can drive by and I can show her my work that I am extremely proud of.”

Beyond technical skills, Callum credits Taylor Wimpey with helping him progress outside of work. He said: “I'm no longer with the wrong crowd, I can provide for my family, and that makes me incredibly proud. I've had tremendous support from my managers and I hope to continue growing with the company for many years to come.”

To anyone looking to take on an apprenticeship in bricklaying, Callum said: “Go for it, you will not regret it. You've got to put in the hard work but you will build skills for life. A few years ago, I could never have envisioned the way my life is now but I am so grateful for this journey and can't wait to see what the future holds.”

Callum, apprentice bricklayer at Taylor Wimpey South midlands.

Julie Pearce, Apprentice Manager at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands and East Anglia, said: “We are thrilled to be giving young people like Callum the opportunity to embark on their career journey with Taylor Wimpey, and contribute to building homes in their own community. Our apprentices play a pivotal role in helping us to deliver houses that resonate with our customers.

“Taylor Wimpey provides an excellent platform to launch a career in housebuilding, boasting a plethora of training programs and we look forward to welcoming more apprentices in 2025.”

As Taylor Wimpey celebrates National Apprenticeship Week, Callum's story serves as a testament to the company's commitment to nurturing talent and transforming lives through apprenticeships.

For more information about the homes available at Cromwell Place visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/wixams/cromwell-place-at-wixams

Further information about the careers available at Taylor Wimpey can be found by visiting https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/jobs