Take a look inside this MASSIVE £1.1m Victorian house in Bedford's Lansdowne Road

It’s got more space than you can shake a stick at

I’ve always wondered what these houses in Lansdowne Road look like – they’re MAHOOSIVE.

Think six double bedrooms (two with en suites), two further bathrooms, a mega open plan kitchen/dining/breakfast room and two more reception rooms – and you’ll see what I mean.

The property is one of 14 townhouses converted, refurbished, and fully restored by Storey Homes in 2010 – and it shows.

Hell, the driveway even has its own electric car charging point. Of course it does…

1 . Entrance hall The entrance hall has a high ceiling, a staircase with individual balustrades and exposed wood effect Karndean flooring Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Family room The family room - measuring 19ft 5in by 14ft 6in - overlooks the driveway and has a built-in cupboard Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/dining/breakfast room The kitchen part of the room is fitted in a contemporary style range of high gloss units with granite work surfaces incorporating a sink and drainer Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales