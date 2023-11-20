News you can trust since 1845
Take a look inside this MASSIVE £1.1m Victorian house in Bedford's Lansdowne Road

It’s got more space than you can shake a stick at
By Clare Turner
Published 20th Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT

I’ve always wondered what these houses in Lansdowne Road look like – they’re MAHOOSIVE.

Think six double bedrooms (two with en suites), two further bathrooms, a mega open plan kitchen/dining/breakfast room and two more reception rooms – and you’ll see what I mean.

On the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, it has a guide price of £1,100,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

The property is one of 14 townhouses converted, refurbished, and fully restored by Storey Homes in 2010 – and it shows.

Hell, the driveway even has its own electric car charging point. Of course it does…

The entrance hall has a high ceiling, a staircase with individual balustrades and exposed wood effect Karndean flooring

Entrance hall

The entrance hall has a high ceiling, a staircase with individual balustrades and exposed wood effect Karndean flooring

The family room - measuring 19ft 5in by 14ft 6in - overlooks the driveway and has a built-in cupboard

Family room

The family room - measuring 19ft 5in by 14ft 6in - overlooks the driveway and has a built-in cupboard

The kitchen part of the room is fitted in a contemporary style range of high gloss units with granite work surfaces incorporating a sink and drainer

Kitchen/dining/breakfast room

The kitchen part of the room is fitted in a contemporary style range of high gloss units with granite work surfaces incorporating a sink and drainer

The open plan kitchen/breakfast/dining room - measuring 31ft 8in by 14ft 6in - has glazed double doors with wing windows to the rear garden

Kitchen/dining/breakfast room

The open plan kitchen/breakfast/dining room - measuring 31ft 8in by 14ft 6in - has glazed double doors with wing windows to the rear garden

