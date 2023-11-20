Take a look inside this MASSIVE £1.1m Victorian house in Bedford's Lansdowne Road
It’s got more space than you can shake a stick at
By Clare Turner
Published 20th Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 17:25 GMT
I’ve always wondered what these houses in Lansdowne Road look like – they’re MAHOOSIVE.
Think six double bedrooms (two with en suites), two further bathrooms, a mega open plan kitchen/dining/breakfast room and two more reception rooms – and you’ll see what I mean.
On the market with Michael Graham, Bedford, it has a guide price of £1,100,000 – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
The property is one of 14 townhouses converted, refurbished, and fully restored by Storey Homes in 2010 – and it shows.
Hell, the driveway even has its own electric car charging point. Of course it does…
1 / 2