Take a look inside this luxurious garden flat in Bedford's Castle Quarter

Now, this is well swanky. A three-bedroom garden flat in the centre of town will be some people’s idea of luxury.

Once home to Bedford’s County Court, it could be home to you – especially if you’ve got pots of cash.

Think solid oak flooring and underfloor heating.

The apartment is on the market with The Property Experts, London, with offers over £685,000 considered – you can view the full listing on Rightmove here

The living area is spaciousness with funky wood panelling and a bespoke TV unit storage cabinet which also acts as a room divider between the living room and kitchen – it an entertainer's dream come true.

There's also an en suite, walk-in wardrobe and a groovy private garden. I wonder if the seller will leave behind the Barcelona chair. A girl can dream…

1 . Kitchen The kitchen features a build-in Neff fan assisted electric double oven with 'slide & hide' oven door Photo: The Property Experts, London Photo Sales

2 . Dining area Double glazed French door opening on to garden decking area Photo: The Property Experts, London Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom/study One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a study Photo: The Property Experts, London Photo Sales

4 . Master bedroom As well as underfloor heating, the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite Photo: The Property Experts, London Photo Sales