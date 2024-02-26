News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
This three-bed apartment is our Property to the Week (Picture courtesy of The Property Experts, London)This three-bed apartment is our Property to the Week (Picture courtesy of The Property Experts, London)
This three-bed apartment is our Property to the Week (Picture courtesy of The Property Experts, London)

Take a look inside this luxurious garden flat in Bedford's Castle Quarter

It’s the only one in the building to feature three bedrooms
By Clare Turner
Published 26th Feb 2024, 17:20 GMT

Now, this is well swanky. A three-bedroom garden flat in the centre of town will be some people’s idea of luxury.

Once home to Bedford’s County Court, it could be home to you – especially if you’ve got pots of cash.

Think solid oak flooring and underfloor heating.

The apartment is on the market with The Property Experts, London, with offers over £685,000 considered – you can view the full listing on Rightmove here

The living area is spaciousness with funky wood panelling and a bespoke TV unit storage cabinet which also acts as a room divider between the living room and kitchen – it an entertainer's dream come true.

There's also an en suite, walk-in wardrobe and a groovy private garden. I wonder if the seller will leave behind the Barcelona chair. A girl can dream…

The kitchen features a build-in Neff fan assisted electric double oven with 'slide & hide' oven door

1. Kitchen

The kitchen features a build-in Neff fan assisted electric double oven with 'slide & hide' oven door Photo: The Property Experts, London

Photo Sales
Double glazed French door opening on to garden decking area

2. Dining area

Double glazed French door opening on to garden decking area Photo: The Property Experts, London

Photo Sales
One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a study

3. Bedroom/study

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a study Photo: The Property Experts, London

Photo Sales
As well as underfloor heating, the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite

4. Master bedroom

As well as underfloor heating, the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite Photo: The Property Experts, London

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BedfordLondonRightmoveBarcelona