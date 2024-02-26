Take a look inside this luxurious garden flat in Bedford's Castle Quarter

Now, this is well swanky. A three-bedroom garden flat in the centre of town will be some people’s idea of luxury.
Once home to Bedford’s County Court, it could be home to you – especially if you’ve got pots of cash.
Think solid oak flooring and underfloor heating.
The apartment is on the market with The Property Experts, London, with offers over £685,000 considered – you can view the full listing on Rightmove here
The living area is spaciousness with funky wood panelling and a bespoke TV unit storage cabinet which also acts as a room divider between the living room and kitchen – it an entertainer's dream come true.
There's also an en suite, walk-in wardrobe and a groovy private garden. I wonder if the seller will leave behind the Barcelona chair. A girl can dream…