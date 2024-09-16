This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Beasley & Partners)This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Beasley & Partners)
This 5-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Beasley & Partners)

Take a look at this £2.35m dream barn conversion just 20 minutes from Bedford

By Clare Turner
Published 16th Sep 2024, 17:16 GMT
This dreamy barn conversion is so big, you’ll never be lost for space.

But … you might need a sat-nav to get around as not only does this place have five double bedrooms and four bathrooms, it also boasts two dining rooms, two living rooms, two dressing rooms and two snugs.

The property – just 20 minutes from Bedford in the pretty Central Bedfordshire village of Husborne Crawley – is on the market with Beasley & Partners with a swanky price tag of £2,350,000.

You can view the full listing here

Think exposed brick fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, a galleried landing plus electronic gates at the end of the drive and we’re talking proper opulence.

There’s even a cinema room in an outside barn.

There is definitely a wow factor on entering the large reception hall complete with snug area and overlooked by the galleried landing

1. Reception hall

There is definitely a wow factor on entering the large reception hall complete with snug area and overlooked by the galleried landing Photo: Beasley & Partners

Photo Sales
This room leads to the formal dining room and also has doors on to the garden

2. Living room

This room leads to the formal dining room and also has doors on to the garden Photo: Beasley & Partners

Photo Sales
As well as this formal room, there is another dining area attached to the kitchen

3. Formal dining room

As well as this formal room, there is another dining area attached to the kitchen Photo: Beasley & Partners

Photo Sales
The kitchen/breakfast room is bright and airy and fitted with ample units and storage, there is a separate utility room

4. Kitchen

The kitchen/breakfast room is bright and airy and fitted with ample units and storage, there is a separate utility room Photo: Beasley & Partners

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BedfordCentral Bedfordshire
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice