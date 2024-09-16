Take a look at this £2.35m dream barn conversion just 20 minutes from Bedford

But … you might need a sat-nav to get around as not only does this place have five double bedrooms and four bathrooms, it also boasts two dining rooms, two living rooms, two dressing rooms and two snugs.
The property – just 20 minutes from Bedford in the pretty Central Bedfordshire village of Husborne Crawley – is on the market with Beasley & Partners with a swanky price tag of £2,350,000.
Think exposed brick fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, a galleried landing plus electronic gates at the end of the drive and we’re talking proper opulence.
There’s even a cinema room in an outside barn.
