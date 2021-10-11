This impressive 3-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential)

Take a look at this Grade II listed Tudor home for sale in Elstow

3-bed semi-detached house is on the market for £260,000

By Clare Turner
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:52 pm

This Grade II listed, chain free house in Bunyans Mead, is located in Elstow.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Goodacres Residential at £260,000

The perfect family home or first time buy is packed full of character.

The three bedroom Tudor property is in the historic part of the village and boasts a fitted kitchen area and a spacious lounge/diner with an inglenook fireplace.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom - the secondbedroom even has built-in wardrpbes.

Outside, there is a rear private walled garden.

1.

The property in Bunyans Mead

Photo: Goodacres Residential

2.

The fitted kitchen measures 14ft 9in by 5ft 9in

Photo: Goodacres Residential

3.

The inglenook fireplace

Photo: Goodacres Residential

4.

The spacious lounge/diner measures 16ft 2in by 15ft 8in

Photo: Goodacres Residential

