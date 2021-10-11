Take a look at this Grade II listed Tudor home for sale in Elstow

This Grade II listed, chain free house in Bunyans Mead, is located in Elstow.
It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Goodacres Residential at £260,000
The perfect family home or first time buy is packed full of character.
The three bedroom Tudor property is in the historic part of the village and boasts a fitted kitchen area and a spacious lounge/diner with an inglenook fireplace.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom - the secondbedroom even has built-in wardrpbes.
Outside, there is a rear private walled garden.
Page 1 of 3