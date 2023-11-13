News you can trust since 1845
This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)This 4-bed house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Michael Graham, Bedford)
Take a look at this dream barn conversion just 20 minutes from Bedford with its contemporary open-plan design

The price tag? A cool £1 million
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:20 GMT

Hells, yeah… this is what I’m talking about – a barn conversion with a contemporary twist.

Just 20 minutes from Bedford – in Stagsden – Ducksworth Farm offers one-floor living with four bedrooms (two with en suites) and open-plan good times.

The price is not for us mere mortals though – it’s on the market for £,1,000,000 with Michael Graham, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove

Just think: You could be enjoying the panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, while listening to music on your integrated sound system, as you keep your toes toastie on the zoned underfloor heating (yes, please).

Although much of the living space is open plan, there is also a separate sitting room and an inner hall leading to the bedroom wing

1. Sitting room

Although much of the living space is open plan, there is also a separate sitting room and an inner hall leading to the bedroom wing Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The dining and family areas are separated by a full height chimney breast with a dual aspect open grate and a log store. There are feature ceiling uplighters and two pairs of full height glazed sliding doors connect the room to a terrace in the rear garden

2. Family area

The dining and family areas are separated by a full height chimney breast with a dual aspect open grate and a log store. There are feature ceiling uplighters and two pairs of full height glazed sliding doors connect the room to a terrace in the rear garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The floor is Porcelanosa tile and has inset uplighters and zoned underfloor heating

3. Dining area

The floor is Porcelanosa tile and has inset uplighters and zoned underfloor heating Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

The kitchen/breakfast room has a range of contemporary Poggenpohl white high gloss units with work surfaces incorporating a sink and Hansgrohe tap. The island includes a breakfast bar. There are also integrated Siemens appliances and a set of sliding doors leads to the terrace

4. Kitchen/breakfast area

The kitchen/breakfast room has a range of contemporary Poggenpohl white high gloss units with work surfaces incorporating a sink and Hansgrohe tap. The island includes a breakfast bar. There are also integrated Siemens appliances and a set of sliding doors leads to the terrace Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford

