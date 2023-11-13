Take a look at this dream barn conversion just 20 minutes from Bedford with its contemporary open-plan design
Hells, yeah… this is what I’m talking about – a barn conversion with a contemporary twist.
Just 20 minutes from Bedford – in Stagsden – Ducksworth Farm offers one-floor living with four bedrooms (two with en suites) and open-plan good times.
The price is not for us mere mortals though – it’s on the market for £,1,000,000 with Michael Graham, Bedford – you can view the full listing here on Rightmove
Just think: You could be enjoying the panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, while listening to music on your integrated sound system, as you keep your toes toastie on the zoned underfloor heating (yes, please).