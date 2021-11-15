Take a look around this townhouse in Bedford's Castle Road

This impressive 4-bed end of terrace house is in Castle Road, Bedford.
It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Goodacres Residential at offers over £425,000
It's a well proportioned period family home, arranged over two floors.
It features four bedrooms (three doubles) and a family bathroom.
Downstairs there's a large lounge/dining room, a cloakroom, a stunning and extended kitchen/diner leading to an additional reception room with log burner.
Further benefits include a large store room and a rear enclosed walled garden.
There is also the potential to use part of the garden for a private driveway.
