This 4-bed end of terrace house is our Property of the Week (Picture courtesy of Goodacres Residential)

Take a look around this townhouse in Bedford's Castle Road

4-bed end of terrace boasts THREE reception rooms

By Clare Turner
Monday, 15th November 2021, 3:28 pm

This impressive 4-bed end of terrace house is in Castle Road, Bedford.

It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with Goodacres Residential at offers over £425,000

It's a well proportioned period family home, arranged over two floors.

It features four bedrooms (three doubles) and a family bathroom.

Downstairs there's a large lounge/dining room, a cloakroom, a stunning and extended kitchen/diner leading to an additional reception room with log burner.

Further benefits include a large store room and a rear enclosed walled garden.

There is also the potential to use part of the garden for a private driveway.

1.

The entrance hall

Photo: Goodacres Residential

2.

The family room

Photo: Goodacres Residential

3.

The lounge with bay window

Photo: Goodacres Residential

4.

The additional reception room with log burner

Photo: Goodacres Residential

