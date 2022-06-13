Take a look around this gorgeous house in Bedford's prestigious Pemberley Avenue

Ooooh … who doesn't love a bit of Pemberley Avenue?
Nice and quiet, close to Bedford Park AND the town, it’s got to be one of the town’s finest roads.
The Edwardian house boasts three floors and has got six bedrooms – one with en suite – 18ft lounge, 15ft dining room, 30ft kitchen/family room, a private rear garden and a front driveway with enough parking for three vehicles.
1. Entrance hall
There's wood flooring, stairs to the first floor, an understairs cupboard, doors to main rooms, doors to inner hall and a door to the cloakroom
2. Lounge
This room measures 18ft 10in by 11ft 10in and includes a sash bay window to the front, tiled flooring, picture rail, and a cast iron fireplace with a tiled hearth
3. Dining room/study
This room measures 15ft 1in by 11ft 11in and features a cast iron fireplace with wood mantle and tiled hearth, fitted bookshelf, two sash windows and a door to rear
4. Breakfast room
This room extends into the kitchen
