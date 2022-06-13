Take a look around this gorgeous house in Bedford's prestigious Pemberley Avenue

Ooooh … who doesn't love a bit of Pemberley Avenue?

Nice and quiet, close to Bedford Park AND the town, it’s got to be one of the town’s finest roads.

This six-bedroom beauty is on the market with Lepore & Co, Bedford, listed here on Rightmove for £925,000

The Edwardian house boasts three floors and has got six bedrooms – one with en suite – 18ft lounge, 15ft dining room, 30ft kitchen/family room, a private rear garden and a front driveway with enough parking for three vehicles.

Let’s have a mooch ...

1. Entrance hall There's wood flooring, stairs to the first floor, an understairs cupboard, doors to main rooms, doors to inner hall and a door to the cloakroom

2. Lounge This room measures 18ft 10in by 11ft 10in and includes a sash bay window to the front, tiled flooring, picture rail, and a cast iron fireplace with a tiled hearth

3. Dining room/study This room measures 15ft 1in by 11ft 11in and features a cast iron fireplace with wood mantle and tiled hearth, fitted bookshelf, two sash windows and a door to rear

4. Breakfast room This room extends into the kitchen