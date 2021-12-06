Take a look around this converted warehouse for sale in Bedford's Castle Quarter

This impressive second-floor 3-bed apartment is in Castle Mews, Bedford.
It is on the market listed here on Zoopla with home estate agents at £359,950
Located within The Castle Quarter, it was previously a warehouse and in 2007, was converted into a second-floor three double bedroomed apartment.
It features exposed beams, a high-vaulted ceiling and arched windows with a Juliet balcony.
The accommodation offers an open-plan lounge - measuring 25ft 7in by 25ft 5in - with a kitchen and breakfast bar with an archway through to a dining area.
The living quarters include three bedrooms, a shower room as well as a four-piece bathroom suite with a separate shower.
Outside, there is a secure gated entry system, allocated parking for one car via a stacking system, access to a communal garden, and a fitness centre.