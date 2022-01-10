Take a look around this contemporary barn conversion in Bedford - yes, BEDFORD

A barn conversion ...... in Bedford.
No, that can't be right, can it?
Well, you'd better believe it - as this impressive property is in Hawk Drive, in Brickhill.
It's on the market listed here on Rightmove with haart, Bedford, priced at £1,750,000Called Little Park Farm, it sits on a plot of approximately four acres and offers high quality, contemporary living as well as additional space for a home office or leisure space.
The houser is set back from the road - behind electric gates - at the end of a long drive.
Downstairs, there's open-plan living plus a chic kitchen area with Siemens appliances. Plus, it's worth noting - especially this time of year - the entire first and second floors have underfloor heating.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms - including the master complete with en suite which features with a freestanding slipper bath.
Outside, the horseshoe-shaped barn, stable and workshop building collection requires renovation and (subject to the relevant planning permissions) could be used to create accommodation for guests or staff members.
There's a triple cart lodge, with an external staircase up to a large room that could make a great office or leisure space.
And there's also another triple-garage building, with stairs up to an area that has planning permission for conversion into a home office.