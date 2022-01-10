Take a look around this contemporary barn conversion in Bedford - yes, BEDFORD

A barn conversion ...... in Bedford.

No, that can't be right, can it?

Well, you'd better believe it - as this impressive property is in Hawk Drive, in Brickhill.

It's on the market listed here on Rightmove with haart, Bedford, priced at £1,750,000Called Little Park Farm, it sits on a plot of approximately four acres and offers high quality, contemporary living as well as additional space for a home office or leisure space.

The houser is set back from the road - behind electric gates - at the end of a long drive.

Downstairs, there's open-plan living plus a chic kitchen area with Siemens appliances. Plus, it's worth noting - especially this time of year - the entire first and second floors have underfloor heating.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms - including the master complete with en suite which features with a freestanding slipper bath.

Outside, the horseshoe-shaped barn, stable and workshop building collection requires renovation and (subject to the relevant planning permissions) could be used to create accommodation for guests or staff members.

There's a triple cart lodge, with an external staircase up to a large room that could make a great office or leisure space.

And there's also another triple-garage building, with stairs up to an area that has planning permission for conversion into a home office.

The sitting room area is modern and has a freestanding wood-burner. To the other side, there's a bank of bi-folding doors which can be pulled right back to open one whole corner of the room on to the terrace and garden

This part of the open plan space is currently being used for dining and features an oak and glass staircase which rises up to a galleried landing

The chic kitchen area features a central island, white high-gloss units and quartz work surfaces. The appliances are Siemens and there is a six-burner, induction hob within the island

The galleried landing, from which all the bedroom and bathroom accommodation is accessed