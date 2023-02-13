Surely not: A bungalow for sale in Bedford's Castle quarter
Wait ’til you get a load of the kitchen
Let’s face it, bungalows in the Castle quarter are like hen’s teeth.
The area is known for its three-storey Victorian townhouses and long gardens NOT for detached one-storey living.
So when I saw this 1930s beauty – on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – I just had to make it our Property of the Week.
It’s been seriously improved with a soothing turquoise/teal colour palette throughout.
There’s a big kitchen, a lovely sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom with underfloor heating – plus a home office at the bottom of the enclosed garden.
The Rothsay Place property has a guide price of £550,000 – you can view the listing on Rightmove here
Let’s have a mooch, shall we?