Surely not: A bungalow for sale in Bedford's Castle quarter

Wait ’til you get a load of the kitchen

Let’s face it, bungalows in the Castle quarter are like hen’s teeth.

The area is known for its three-storey Victorian townhouses and long gardens NOT for detached one-storey living.

So when I saw this 1930s beauty – on the market with Michael Graham, Bedford – I just had to make it our Property of the Week.

It’s been seriously improved with a soothing turquoise/teal colour palette throughout.

There’s a big kitchen, a lovely sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom with underfloor heating – plus a home office at the bottom of the enclosed garden.

The Rothsay Place property has a guide price of £550,000 – you can view the listing on Rightmove here

Let’s have a mooch, shall we?

1 . Kitchen The dual-aspect kitchen/dining room is fitted in a range of full-height, base and wall units with display shelving and complementary work surfaces. Integrated appliances include an electric double oven, a gas hob with an extractor over, a dishwasher and fridge/freezer Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The bungalow has a soothing turquoise/teal colour palette throughout. The entrance door leads into the kitchen/dining room Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room The dual aspect sitting room has a feature fireplace and French double doors to the garden Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales

4 . Sitting room This room measures 21ft 7in by 12ft 2in Photo: Michael Graham, Bedford Photo Sales